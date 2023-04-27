RACINE — Visitors to Saturday’s open house at the 16th Street Studios will be greeted by artists in their studios, working on everything from acrylic paintings to ceramic pieces.

They can also enjoy live music, food and the chance to do a little quilting, too.

And did we mention the portrait of a gap-toothed pig named Wally?

The organizer

Artist Dan Simoneau — an award-winning painter who works out of a first-floor studio — wanted the artists to have a Spring Open House.

So he organized it and expects more than 40 artists to take part Saturday.

“Events like this give the artists more exposure in the community,” he said. “We get a lot of people here when we have an open house.”

On a more personal level, Simoneau has “new work to show.”

He’s known for his large portraits of people — his “Braxton” was just on display and won a purchase award at “Watercolor Wisconsin 2022” — but has now been doing “my first landscape work in 30 to 40 years.”

He completes the small paintings in a few hours and says these works are “good practice pieces as I work toward doing more plein-air painting.” (That means he’ll head out of the studio to paint outside, even though one of the key benefits of his space in the building is that “it’s the only studio with air conditioning. That’s a big plus.”)

The fiber artists

Bethany Wise and Margaret Heller share a third-floor space they call Wisecracks Studio.

Visitors to Saturday’s open house will know they’ve arrived there when they see a bright quilt hanging on a wall — and they have the chance to try some sewing themselves.

“We had a machine set up in the hallway for the December open house,” Heller said, “and people really had fun with it.”

The machine she’s referring to allows the user to sew while walking.

Heller is using the stand-up machine herself to create a comforter covered with poems. “It’s an ancient Greek method of layering text,” she said.

The two fiber artists moved to the studio a year ago, Heller said, “when she called me and asked ‘have you ever considered having a studio?’”

They both live on the southside of Kenosha but say the 20-minute drive to their studio is worth it.

“I’ve wanted to be in this building for years,” Wise said.

She started sewing at age 12 because “we were really freakin’ poor, and I could make clothes for a fraction of the cost of buying them.”

Wise sews everyday, whether on her own projects or as the tailor at Mike Bjorn’s in Downtown Kenosha. She also makes purses and wallets using cork and brightly colored fabrics.

Heller made her first quilt “when I was a hippie in my 20s. I saw a gorgeous velvet quilt, and I knew I couldn’t afford it, but I could make it.”

After being out of the quilting game for several years, she jumped back in and is grateful “the machines we have now replace all that hand quilting.”

Wally and me

Kenosha artist Missy Isely-Poltrock, who has worked in the building for three years, is currently sharing her third-floor studio with an acrylic portrait of her late pig, Wally.

“I think I captured his spirit well,” she said of the painting, which shows Wally — who lived to age 15 — “smiling for one of his favorite treats, an oatmeal pancake. He was sensitive and silly.”

Isely-Poltrock likes the personal nature of creating art, quoting Marlon Brando: “Art is autobiography made flesh. Art is sending the message that life has merit, that people have merit. I think we should see things that make us all want to go out and live better and share the good things we have seen. I think we should, without ever meeting, let it be known that we are here to support and protect each other.”

That quote “sums up art for me,” she said. “It’s part of your story and what makes people tick.”

The open house “is a chance to chat with people about art, which I love to do,” she added. “It makes people happy to be here, and if we can rehome some things, too, that’s great.”

Large-scale works

“I don’t look at this as a sales event,” Rebecca Bissi said of the open house. “It’s just a really nice way to welcome people to come and see a working art studio.”

Bissi works out of a 1,200-square-foot, fourth-floor studio that offers ample space for her large-scale works.

She started off painting florals — which she still does — and also creates 3D works by pounding carpenter nails into a canvas and adding Swarovski crystals.

Her latest project involves stretching a canvas and slicing it with a razor blade.

She has five of the 6-foot-by-6-foot canvases heading to a June exhibit — with the tired hands to show for it.

“I was here every day for a month getting these pieces ready,” she said Monday in her studio. “I paint both sides of the canvas, too, so there’s a lot of drying time for the oil paint. And then there’s all the cutting work.”

The retired fashion designer enjoys the freedom of creating new works.

“I’m always playing with new techniques,” she said. “That’s the fun of art.”

Welcome to the fortress

Jerry Belland, who taught art for 34 years at Racine’s Horlick High School, calls his fourth-floor studio the “Fortress of Solitude.”

But the public is very welcome.

“I love these open houses because I like to see people’s faces when they come inside and say ‘I didn’t know this place was here,’” Belland said of the historic industrial building. “From the outside, you’d never guess what’s inside.”

Belland also likes “the spirit of this place. There’s a lot of history here, with hidden windows and doors due to all the renovations and additions over the years.”

His studio walls are filled with paintings of nearby houses he sees outside the window.

It takes him about two weeks to complete a painting, a process he compares to reading a book: “It’s slow to start, and you gain momentum. Then you get to the point where you realize the painting is going to be OK.”

He’s been exhibiting his artwork, which also includes printmaking, for 60 years, since his high school days.

And it’s still exciting.