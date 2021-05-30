 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Racine Zoo's summer learning opportunities combine fun and education
0 comments
sponsored
SPONSORED STORY

Racine Zoo's summer learning opportunities combine fun and education

  • 0
Racine Zoo summer camp 2020

This season of Zoo Summer Camp at the Racine Zoo begins June 21 and is open for kids in pre-kindergarten up to 7th grade. Campers will participate in activities such as meeting zookeepers or feeding giraffes.

 Submitted photo

RACINE — This summer, Racine Zoo is offering many educational programs and events inviting students of all ages to visit with the zoo’s animal ambassadors and keepers.

“Our job is to make sure people understand animals, environments and habitats, and we do that by all of these different programs,” said Beth Heidorn, executive director of the zoo. “We want to spark curiosity and help people become stewards of the planet.”

Racine Zoo summer camp 2020 (2)

This season of Zoo Summer Camp at the Racine Zoo begins June 21 and is open for kids in pre-kindergarten up to 7th grade. Campers will participate in activities such as meeting zookeepers or feeding giraffes.

Zoorific Saturdays are held several Saturdays until Sept. 4 and each highlights a different animal or theme. Conservation education specialists are stationed throughout the zoo to teach families about each species. These activities are free with zoo admission.

This season of Zoo Summer Camp begins June 21 and is open for kids in pre-kindergarten up to seventh grade. Campers will participate in activities such as meeting zookeepers or feeding giraffes.

For friends far and near in places like school classrooms, assisted living facilities or homeschool groups, the zoo also offers distance learning programs. Education specialists will chat with groups virtually about different wildlife and environmental topics at the zoo.

Distance learning at the zoo

For friends far and near in places like school classrooms, assisted living facilities or homeschool groups, the Racine Zoo also offers distance learning programs

Heidorn said the zoo is a perfect place for holistic learning; it can teach beyond animal science and can go into topics like geography and literacy. “We can teach any discipline,” she said.

Safety while learning and experiencing the zoo is also something Heidorn and the staff prioritize. The zoo is still practicing COVID-19 safety precautions, and it’s also outdoors.

“We’re a great place to spread out. We’re right by the lake,” Heidorn said. “I think people want to get out and learn. What better way to do that than the zoo that’s a safe place for parents, families and teachers?”

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

16-year-old charged; alleged to be second shooter in gas station homicide
Crime and Courts

16-year-old charged; alleged to be second shooter in gas station homicide

A second teen has been charged in the May 15 shooting death of Deveon D. Robbins, a 20-year-old father who was shot in the parking lot of Marathon gas station, 3024 Rapids Drive.

Assistant District Attorney Antoinette Rich successfully argued for the high bail on the grounds that the 16-year-old is associated with the NFL (Northside 4 Life) gang, has a criminal record and allegedly tried to abscond after the shooting.

Rich said the shooting at the Marathon gas station may have been retaliation for a shooting that occurred the week before. She described the defendant as an ex-felon with a “high risk of re-offending and/or failure to appear” in court.

+5
Racine Police get green light to seek grant to cite rule-breaking cyclists, pedestrians
Local News

Racine Police get green light to seek grant to cite rule-breaking cyclists, pedestrians

People crossing the street and cyclists should think twice before jaywalking or riding their bicycles through red lights in Racine this summer.

The Racine Police Department has the go-ahead from the city council to apply for a traffic grant that will have a pedestrian and bicycle component, even if some local leaders are worried about the side effects.

While a leader of the police department said that officers retain discretion in when to cite someone who commits a traffic violation vs. when to issue a warning, documents show the state will be expecting local officers working in traffic enforcement to issue citations in 75% of stops under this initiative.

+3
The Foxconn Globe had a ribbon cutting last week; the company was quiet about it
Local News

The Foxconn Globe had a ribbon cutting last week; the company was quiet about it

  • 4 min to read

On June 28, 2018, there were news cameras from all over the world, the president was making big promises of jobs and economic investment, and others expressed upmost confidence that an energized economic engine was coming to southeastern Wisconsin during the groundbreaking at Foxconn's Mount Pleasant campus.

The fanfare followed Wisconsin agreeing to what could have been the biggest state government inventive package given to a private business in U.S. history. Those plans have changed drastically in the past three years, with the State of Wisconsin significantly downsizing its potential tax break investment by billions, while increasing its guaranteed incentives by millions. Simultaneously, Foxconn was given much more flexibility with its Wisconsin campus now that the originally agreed upon state-of-the-art LCD screen production facility plan is dead.

All those changes have come with Foxconn's leaders and cheerleaders willingly stepping away from local, national and international spotlights.

On Monday, to much less attention and more purposefully out of the public eye, Foxconn hosted a quiet ribbon-cutting for a few dozen stakeholders. It was the ceremonial opening of what is now the centerpiece of the much-changed campus: the 100-foot-tall High-Performance Computing Data Center Globe — i.e. “The Foxconn Globe.”

The company has confirmed that the building is operational and that people are working there. But, per usual, the publicly known details are few.

Here's what we know

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News