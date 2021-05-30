Racine Zoo's summer learning opportunities combine fun and education

RACINE — This summer, Racine Zoo is offering many educational programs and events inviting students of all ages to visit with the zoo’s animal ambassadors and keepers.
“Our job is to make sure people understand animals, environments and habitats, and we do that by all of these different programs,” said Beth Heidorn, executive director of the zoo. “We want to spark curiosity and help people become stewards of the planet.”
Zoorific Saturdays are held several Saturdays until Sept. 4 and each highlights a different animal or theme. Conservation education specialists are stationed throughout the zoo to teach families about each species. These activities are free with zoo admission.
This season of Zoo Summer Camp begins June 21 and is open for kids in pre-kindergarten up to seventh grade. Campers will participate in activities such as meeting zookeepers or feeding giraffes.
For friends far and near in places like school classrooms, assisted living facilities or homeschool groups, the zoo also offers distance learning programs. Education specialists will chat with groups virtually about different wildlife and environmental topics at the zoo.
Heidorn said the zoo is a perfect place for holistic learning; it can teach beyond animal science and can go into topics like geography and literacy. “We can teach any discipline,” she said.
Safety while learning and experiencing the zoo is also something Heidorn and the staff prioritize. The zoo is still practicing COVID-19 safety precautions, and it’s also outdoors.
“We’re a great place to spread out. We’re right by the lake,” Heidorn said. “I think people want to get out and learn. What better way to do that than the zoo that’s a safe place for parents, families and teachers?”