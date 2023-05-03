RACINE — Naka, the Racine Zoo's resident Amur tiger, died last week at age 18 due to complications from cancer surgery and other age-related issues.

Naka was one of the oldest Amur tigers in North American zoos. She has one surviving brother, Kunali, at the Alaska Zoo in Anchorage, Alaska.

With an average life span of 10 to 12 years in the wild, Naka had "way surpassed" her wild counterparts being only a little over a month shy of her 19th birthday, the Racine Zoo said in a news release.

Naka was born at the Rosamond Gifford Zoo in Syracuse, New York, on June 7, 2004. Naka was sent to the Racine Zoo from Beardsley Zoo in Connecticut in 2016 as a recommendation from the Amur Tiger Species Survival Plan.

As an Amur tiger, Naka was one of the most critically endangered species, as there's less than 500 remaining in the wild, and the largest cat species.

Naka had recently been diagnosed with a malignant sarcoma that was discovered during routine behavioral husbandry training. Racine Zoo keepers and the zoo veterinarian were able to obtain samples of a mass that was discovered on her side and submitted it for testing.

Unfortunately, the test results showed that the lump was an aggressive form of cancer. After consulting with other zoo veterinarians, it was determined that the best course of action would be to attempt to remove the mass.

Though the removal procedure was successful, Naka was not able to make a full recovery, and died due to complications from the surgery and other age-related issues.

Zoo staff is grieving this difficult loss, but also is thankful to have learned so much about geriatric tiger care and happy to provide excellent care in her later years, the zoo said.

Naka learned so many new behaviors in the last two years to help keepers and vet staff monitor her arthritis and age-related pancreas issues, keepers started calling her “Rockstar.”

From nail trims to tail blood draws to hand injections, Naka was eager to learn the next step and would often line herself up in the homemade log chute before the keeper and vet were ready to begin.

She was a mighty huntress that would always dispatch her prey, whether that be a raccoon that happened to wander into her exhibit or a phonebook that she would tear into the tiniest confetti pieces.

Naka could often be heard responding to the lions’ roar, which the keepers always found fascinating.

Naka was not the most trusting of cats, but once you were in her inner circle, you knew you were in for life.

She will also be remembered for her love of cinnamon, pouncing on boat buoys in the pool, and biting the weight board when she got weighed to show it who was boss.

"This beautiful striped cat will be missed by the zoo's carnivore team and the entire Racine Zoo family," the zoo said in the release.