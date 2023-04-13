RACINE — As the last of this winter's snow fell, Racine Zoo staff were hard at work installing the finishing details to make sure the zoo's resident arctic foxes would be at home in their new enclosure.

Echo (male, 6) and Luna (female, 6) recently made the move with ease and set to work exploring their new exhibit space. They can now be found in the southeast corner of the zoo, next to the bear exhibit. Both are adjusting well and can be seen using their multi-tiered platform or lying down on the sheltered ledge, overlooking Racine Zoo's Lake Michigan shoreline.

Echo and Luna’s new exhibit offers more than just scenic vistas. Racine Zoo's staff worked to design this enclosure with the arctic fox pair in mind and have taken care to include the addition of a heated shelter, to allow them to remain on exhibit in colder temperatures. The additional space will allow zookeepers to add new enrichment items and encourage natural behaviors, such as finding hidden food items in the enclosure substrate — a fox favorite.

Visitors can see into this new exhibit from the ground level along the eastern side of the zoo and above from the new “Bear Burrow” building. Though new to this exhibit, Echo and Luna have been housed at Racine Zoo since they arrived as “kits” (another name for baby foxes) in the summer of 2016 from the Great Bend Zoo in Kansas.

Since their introduction to the new exhibit, animal care staff have noticed an increase in the foxes' "caching." Foxes are often able to catch more food than is able to be immediately consumed, so they cache it and store it for later. They then use their amazing sense of smell to find these items at a later date. This means that the animal care staff need to search the fox exhibit very carefully to find all of the hidden "treasures" the foxes hide.