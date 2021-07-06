Racine Zoo's endangered West Caucasian tur, known for massive horns and mountain-climbing, dies

RACINE — With sadness, the Racine Zoo announced the June 29 death of their most beloved and charismatic animal, a West Caucasian tur named Tavek.
Tavek lived at the top of Tur Mountain and was a favorite of guests who loved to watch him climb around on his mountain or scratch his back across one of his many toys. Tavek was born at the San Diego Zoo Wild Animal Park on May 18, 2005, and moved to the Racine Zoo in October 2006 at a little more than a year old.
At just over 16 years, Tavek far exceeded the tur life expectancy of 12 years.
Tavek had exhibited signs of arthritis for years that had been managed by the zoo’s animal care team.
In the later half of June this year, his condition rapidly progressed, leading to loss of appetite and the decision was made to humanely euthanize Tavek to ensure a comfortable end of his days.
“Tavek was our majestic king of the mountain,” said Angie Sagert, the zoo’s animal care supervisor who served as the aging tur’s primary caretaker. “He was always one of the first animals I saw when starting my day, on top of the mountain, watching over the zoo. He was a great dad and sired two offspring during his time here.”
Endangered
Tavek’s role as an ambassador to West Caucasian tur, a species few have even heard of, was critical to bringing attention to the little-known species.
With only about 2,000 West Caucasian tur remaining in the wild and their population decreasing rapidly, they are listed as endangered by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature.
Joining May
Tavek was proceeded in death by his lifelong mate, May, who died in December 2020.
The two were inseparable, often sitting together atop the mountain to watch over guests at the zoo. In the evenings, often after the zoo closed, the two could be seen frolicking and playing together across their mountain.
“Tavek is an animal that I had worked with and known from the start of my time as a keeper here in 2008, and he left a hole that will be hard to fill,” said Sagert. “He will truly be missed, but I find some peace knowing he will be back with May now.”