Racine Zoo's endangered West Caucasian tur, known for massive horns and mountain-climbing, dies

RACINE — With sadness, the Racine Zoo announced the June 29 death of their most beloved and charismatic animal, a West Caucasian tur named Tavek.

Tavek lived at the top of Tur Mountain and was a favorite of guests who loved to watch him climb around on his mountain or scratch his back across one of his many toys. Tavek was born at the San Diego Zoo Wild Animal Park on May 18, 2005, and moved to the Racine Zoo in October 2006 at a little more than a year old.

At just over 16 years, Tavek far exceeded the tur life expectancy of 12 years.

Tavek had exhibited signs of arthritis for years that had been managed by the zoo’s animal care team.

In the later half of June this year, his condition rapidly progressed, leading to loss of appetite and the decision was made to humanely euthanize Tavek to ensure a comfortable end of his days.

“Tavek was our majestic king of the mountain,” said Angie Sagert, the zoo’s animal care supervisor who served as the aging tur’s primary caretaker. “He was always one of the first animals I saw when starting my day, on top of the mountain, watching over the zoo. He was a great dad and sired two offspring during his time here.”