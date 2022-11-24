Racine Zoo will participate in #GivingZOOday Tuesday

RACINE — There's a lot you have in common with the animals that call the Racine Zoo home.

They all have to see the dentist, too! And have regular, healthy meals.

Racine Zoo is participating in #GivingZOOday on Tuesday, Nov. 29, to raise much-needed funds.

Through the generosity of the RUUD Family Foundation, each donated dollar up to $5,000 will be matched. This means each donation will have two times the impact to help Racine Zoo continue making a difference in the community.

#GivingZOOday, in partnership with #GivingTuesday, is about the impact zoos and aquariums have on their communities by engaging visitors to be stewards of the environment and saving species from extinction.

It is also about how these institutions give back by mentoring their staff and volunteers to support a wide range of causes.

Racine Zoo’s Animal Care Department provides essential daily and veterinary care to over 300 animals and 75 different species that call the Zoo home.

Each animal requires unique care and enrichment as well as proactive care to live long healthy lives. Some recent examples of specialized care the Zoo provides is:

Acupuncture for Yellow, a 31-year-old African penguin who had trouble walking.

Voluntary dental x-rays for Max the orangutan.

Laser treatments for Mac the giraffe who has osteoarthritis in his legs.

These revolutionary techniques have allowed the Zoo to take the care of their animals to the next level.

However, as a nonprofit, the price tag is steep for the special care the animals require.

Conservation education is core to the Zoo’s mission as a nonprofit organization. The Zoo offers a huge variety of programs for all ages and backgrounds including preschool, summer camp, scout programs, field trips, senior programs, and school programs year round.

Zoo staff believe strongly in helping to improve the lives of youth through education, especially those in extremely low-income families, as well as promoting a connection to nature and a sense of place.

Every year, the Racine Zoo reaches over 90,000 people and none of these programs would be possible without outside support.

Folks may show their support for the Racine Zoo in honor of #GivingZOOday by donating online at RacineZoo.org/givingzooday or mail a donation check to the Racine Zoo at 200 Goold Street, Racine, WI 53402.

All donations are tax-deductible.