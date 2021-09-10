Racine Zoo welcomes young wallaroo

RACINE — The Racine Zoo announced the newest member of its family: Jiemba, the 21-month-old wallaroo who arrived just a few weeks ago.

Wallaroos are a cousin of kangaroos, found in eastern Australia. They encompass several species of moderately large macropods (family of marsupials), intermediate in size between kangaroos and wallabies.

Jiemba was born at the Oakland Zoo in Oakland, California, and moved to the Racine Zoo as part of a Species Survival Plan recommendation. Zoo officials hope that when he’s a little older, he will be able to breed with his new exhibit mates, Millie and Alinga, the zoo said in a release.

Visitors can tell Jiemba apart from his exhibit mates by looking for his much darker gray fur. Jiemba will be housed in the Walkabout Creek exhibit, alongside the other common wallaroos as well as two red kangaroos, three grey kangaroos and an emu, zoo officials said.

Species Survival Plans are cooperative efforts between accredited zoos, aquariums and their partners around the country — and sometimes around the world — to further species and ensure healthy populations for the future. While these moves are critical for SSP success, between travel restrictions, closures and other issues, many moves have been delayed.