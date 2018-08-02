RACINE — Racine Zoo’s emperor tamarins, Isabella and Marquis, welcomed their seventh baby last month.
Isabella gave birth on July 16, according to a press release from the Racine Zoo, 200 Goold St., which said Isabella and father Marquis “continue to be amazing parents.” Both mother and infant appear to be in good health.
“Rearing of tamarin offspring is a team effort,” the release states. “Dad, Marquis, and brother, Pierre, are spending a majority of the time carrying the infant, while mom mainly handles the nursing.”
Executive Director Beth Heidorn said zoo staff has not yet been able to identify the sex of the infant. Infant tamarins cling to the backs of adults and the infant has not been separated from an adult long enough for zoo officials to observe its sex.
Once they know whether it is male or female, the zoo will have a naming contest and the public will get to choose between a handful of names the zoo nominates.
A growing family
Over the past three years, the population of tamarins in captivity has grown by an average of seven percent.
Isabella, who is originally from New England Zoo and Marquis, from San Francisco Zoo, have been a breeding pair in Racine since the summer of 2012. In 2014 they had a single birth, in 2016 they had a set of twins, in 2017 they had another set of twins, and they had another single birth in December 2017.
The only other zoo to successfully breed emperor tamarins is the Como Zoo in St. Paul, Minnesota. Racine Zoo and the Como Zoo share research on tamarin behavior, particularly in regards to family dynamics.
Crystal Champeau-Williams, Racine Zoo’s primary primate care specialist, told The Journal Times earlier this month that both zoos are able to do more in-depth studies on the species’ family dynamics than other zoos because they can see families care for the young from the first day of the baby’s life.
It is unclear why zoos have difficulty breeding the species, so Tiffany Pierce, curator of conservation and animal care for the Racine Zoo, considers the zoo fortunate.
“We know we’re doing something right in here,” she said.
Wild emperor tamarins are found in the lowland tropical rainforests in parts of Peru, Brazil and Bolivia. Large rivers restrict their circulation and their population numbers in the wild are rapidly declining due to deforestation. Because of their fairly small size, tamarins have a number of predators such as wild cats, snakes and birds.
