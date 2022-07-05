Racine Zoo welcomes another pair of tamarin twins

RACINE — The Racine Zoo on Tuesday announced the arrival of another pair of tamarin twins on June 21, nearly 6 months after their older siblings, Gabriella and Gianna, were born on Dec. 22.

While short interbirth intervals are not uncommon for emperor tamarins, this is a new record for the Racine Zoo. The pregnancy and birth all ran smoothly and without issue for the mother, Amelie, who was born at the Racine Zoo in 2017.

The newborn twins are the seventh and eighth offspring of Amelie and her mate Pitino in less than four years. Their birth also makes a total of 16 emperor tamarins that have been born at the Racine Zoo.

The Racine Zoo is a partner of the Species Survival Plan for emperor tamarins, and tamarins that were born at the Racine Zoo are now living in zoos all across the country.

Species Survival Plans are cooperative efforts among zoos that are accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums to build sustainable, healthy populations of animals like these monkeys.

“This family has been so successful in building up the population of emperor tamarins in zoos, with newborns a constant nearly every year,” Aszya Summers, Curator of Animal Care and Conservation Education, said in a statement.

“The incredible success of this breeding program is a testament to the expertise and hard work of our primate keepers and our veterinary team, who work with the tamarins on everything from voluntary ultrasounds to voluntarily crating for exams. The bond the keepers share with these animals is nothing short of awe-inspiring, and the results of happy, healthy animals couldn’t be clearer.”

At barely two weeks old, the twins are still incredibly small, and can often be seen riding around on mom and dad’s backs and even sometimes on the backs of their older sisters.

The family can be seen on exhibit in the Zoo’s Vanishing Kingdom exhibit every day from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Learn more For more information on the Racine Zoo or its programs and events, individuals can visit www.racinezoo.org, call 262-636-9189, or can find it on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

