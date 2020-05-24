Racine Zoo to open Tuesday with restrictions

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

RACINE — The Racine Zoo, 2131 Main St., will reopen Tuesday with restrictions.

In order to ensure the safety of all its guests and staff, the zoo will be introducing a new experience for people to connect with wildlife. These guidelines have been established:

There is a one-way path throughout the zoo. This Outdoor Walking Safari will take visitors past the kangaroos, emus, wallaroos, Norco Aviary, Barnyard Safari, bears, lions, tigers, lynx, penguins, meerkats, rhinos, giraffes, zebras, gibbons and spider monkeys.

Following city guidelines, only 100 guests will be allowed on the property at one time.

Visitors ages 3 and older must wear a face mask. Masks will be available for purchase at the gift shop for $1.

Indoor exhibits, train, Grill, Watering Hole, playground,\ and drinking fountains will be closed. This is temporary and the zoo expects these areas to open at a later date.

A beverage kiosk will be available (exact cash only to limit money handling).

The zoo will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily with the last admission at 3:30 p.m. Admission is $5. There is no charge for ages 2 and younger.

For more information on the Racine Zoo, its programs and events, go to racinezoo.org or call 262-636-9189.

