Racine Zoo to offer heated dome for rent; Lantern Festival dates added

RACINE — The Racine Zoo has announced an upcoming promotion, Winter Picnic in a Snow Globe, which will offer gatherings of up to eight people with food, drink and tables in a clear, heated dome.

The Snow Globe comes in a kit and is comprised of a PVC frame covered with a clear marine poly cover. The dome, which is 12 feet in diameter and 7 feet tall at the apex, will be set up on the sidewalk immediately east of the Zoo pond, said Zoo Events Manager Chelsea Locke.

There, groups of up to eight people will get food, drinks, tables, chairs and games; and an encounter with one of the zoo’s many animal ambassadors. Joey’s Yardarm has been tapped to serve the food, which consists of either grilled cheese and tomato soup or chili and cornbread and s’mores for dessert. Add-on options are available.

The globe also includes a music speaker; customers must bring their own music source. The games provided will include both children’s and adult games such as Pictionary, playing cards and Uno.

People have a choice of five packages ranging in price from $150 for a nonalcohol experience to $325 for the “everything package.” In between are a beer package, wine package or beer and wine package, each for $200.