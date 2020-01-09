Racine Zoo to offer heated dome for rent; Lantern Festival dates added

RACINE — The Racine Zoo has announced an upcoming promotion, Winter Picnic in a Snow Globe, which will offer gatherings of up to eight people with food, drink and tables in a clear, heated dome.
The Snow Globe comes in a kit and is comprised of a PVC frame covered with a clear marine poly cover. The dome, which is 12 feet in diameter and 7 feet tall at the apex, will be set up on the sidewalk immediately east of the Zoo pond, said Zoo Events Manager Chelsea Locke.
There, groups of up to eight people will get food, drinks, tables, chairs and games; and an encounter with one of the zoo’s many animal ambassadors. Joey’s Yardarm has been tapped to serve the food, which consists of either grilled cheese and tomato soup or chili and cornbread and s’mores for dessert. Add-on options are available.
The globe also includes a music speaker; customers must bring their own music source. The games provided will include both children’s and adult games such as Pictionary, playing cards and Uno.
People have a choice of five packages ranging in price from $150 for a nonalcohol experience to $325 for the “everything package.” In between are a beer package, wine package or beer and wine package, each for $200.
“We want to create an environment that is family friendly,” Locke said, and she said the Racine Zoo is the only one in the area that offers a child-friendly package option.
Each booking comes with a zoo admission for another day.
Snow Globe schedule
Winter Picnic in a Snow Globe is currently set to run from Feb. 1–March 1, Fridays–Sundays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. There are five, 90-minute group slots available each day and a 30-minute interval between successive reservations. There are 70 total time slots.
Locke said that if Winter Picnic in a Snow Globe proves hugely popular, there is a possibility the zoo would add a second dome. The zoo announced the event Monday via Facebook and Instagram and by Tuesday afternoon already had about 20 bookings, she said. Those bookings included children’s parties, Valentine’s Day parties, ladies nights out and wives bringing their husbands.
Lanterns extended
On a somewhat related noted, the zoo has added more dates for the Chinese Lantern Festival. It will reopen Jan. 17 and run through Feb. 9, from 5-8 p.m. Friday-Sunday. Rental of the snow globe also allows admission to the Lantern Festival while the two events overlap.
Snow Globe reservations can only be made online at racinezoo.org
Note: The name Winter Picnic in a Snow Globe was incomplete in the original story version, and the wrong end date for the Lantern Festival was given. The errors have been corrected.