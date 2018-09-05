Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Conservation Nation

The Racine Zoo’s Conservation Nation program is intended to teach parents and children about the harmful issues our planet faces and how people in their daily lives can help. 

 Submitted image

RACINE — This fall, thanks to the Andis Foundation, the Racine Zoo is launching a family-friendly, free conservation program geared toward teaching parents and children how they can work together to benefit the environment here at home and across the globe.



“The zoo’s Conservation Education Team plays a critical role in educating youth in Racine about the importance of wildlife and caring for the environment by offering a variety of programming focused on the community’s youth,” stated Beth Heidorn, executive director of the Racine Zoo. “Education is a core value of the Racine Zoological Society, and we are committed to increasing the biological knowledge of students, families and individuals throughout our area.”

“Andis Foundation is pleased to support the Racine Zoo’s new family education program,” stated Laura Andis Bishop, co-president of Andis Company. “Our foundation is guided by a single principle: building strong communities on the foundation of family. We are excited to sponsor a program that will strengthen the bond of families while they learn and protect the environment together.”

Participating families will meet at the zoo every two weeks to learn about a new conservation topic. Through activities, crafts, animal encounters and guest speakers, families will connect with each other through learning. At the end of each meeting, families will be shown how they can be conservation-minded global citizens at home.

The zoo’s Conservation Education Team will educate parents and children about topics including endangered species, recycling, litter, climate change, pollinators and the importance of native plants, sustainable seafood, backyard wildlife habitats and water conservation. As a facility accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, the Racine Zoo has the position and connections to bring engaging and expert speakers to Racine families, with national and local experts both visiting and video conferencing in from across the country for the program. Each program will also involve a related craft and animal encounter.

Families that complete all eight take-home challenges will receive a free behind-the-scenes zoo tour.

Conservation Nation will meet from 6-8 p.m. Mondays at the Lakeview Community Center, 201 Goold St. To RSVP for the program, email education@racinezoo.org

Assistant Managing Editor

Pete Wicklund is the local editor for The Journal Times.

