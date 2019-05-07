Try 3 months for $3
Chinese Lantern Festival
RACINE — The Racine Zoo will host a Chinese Lantern Festival this coming fall, Racine Zoo Executive Director Beth Heidorn confirmed Tuesday morning. 

In a media release issued Monday, the Racine Zoo kept details of the festival secret, but said that a fall festival would run multiple dates and would "light up the night."

More details will be unveiled during a press conference scheduled Tuesday at 3 p.m.

