RACINE — Large, multicolored, illuminated Chinese lanterns — in the form of creatures and a pagoda — will light up the night at the Racine Zoo during the last quarter of this year.
On Tuesday afternoon at the zoo, Executive Director Beth Heidorn and others announced plans for the Chinese Lantern Festival at the Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St. The event is to run for 80 nights of illumination, spanning Oct. 1-Dec. 31, with 25 different artistic elements.
The lantern creations will start at the zoo’s entrance and be stationed around approximately the south half of the zoo, Heidorn said.
The zoo is working with Zigong Lantern Group of Zigong, China, the world’s largest industry group of its kind, and its overseas component, China Lantern International. Zigong has won numerous awards, Heidorn said.
The largest of the lanterns, which are illuminated from within, will be the Temple of Heaven, at nearly 40 feet. The longest creation, a dragon, will be about 131 feet long, said Justin Corsa, China Lantern International’s North American executive director. It will stand 18 feet tall.
“The lanterns will look like pieces of artwork during the day and will come to life at night for all to see,” zoo officials stated.
To promote the festival, the Wisconsin Department of Tourism awarded the Racine Zoo a $30,280 grant for marketing. The department’s deputy secretary, Anne Sayers, was on hand Tuesday to make that announcement. The money will be used to do digital, print, direct mail, broadcast and outdoor advertising, in both Wisconsin and Illinois, she said.
“This is a way that we’re able to infuse into nonprofit organizations and destinations around the state to help grow local tourism,” Sayers explained.
“We expect up to 100,000 visitors and $3.76 million in visitor spending,” Sayers said.
Partnership with Zigong
Meng Liu, China Lantern International’s executive director for China overseas, said the company will make a $600,000 investment to produce the 25 displays. Heidorn said the zoo will provide the operational and marketing support, and the two partners have a revenue-sharing agreement for the money the festival produces.
The zoo will close at its regular time throughout the Lantern Festival, then reopen at night for that separate event with its own admission structure. Admission fees have yet to be determined, Heidorn said.
The partnership to do the festival came about after Lantern Group approached the zoo to be the site of one of its festivals, both parties said. Corsa said China Lantern proposed coming to the Racine Zoo partly because the grounds present a beautiful environment for the cultural art.
Corsa said the process of making Chinese lanterns started about 2,000 years ago, and each artistic structure is still handmade with silk stretched onto and glued to a steel frame. Each piece of art will be assembled to the point of being about halfway complete, and those pieces will be shipped by sea.
A crew of about 30 Chinese workers will come to Racine and being the final assembly at a large production tent on the zoo grounds, a process expected to take about 45 days, Corsa said.
During the exhibit, the zoo will be accepting group tours with discounts.
Also, Heidorn said, “there are a lot of sponsorship and partnership opportunities,” and anyone interested in that should contact the zoo.
