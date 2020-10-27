Racine Zoo to debut Wonderland of Lights drive-through event

RACINE — For the first time, the Racine Zoo and Traditions Holiday Lighting and Seasonal Decor are partnering to host the 2020 Wonderland of Lights, an illuminated drive-through adventure.

The event will run from Nov. 18 to Jan. 3. Hours will be 5 to 9 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Wonderland of Lights will be open Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day.

Wonderland of Lights will allow guests to enjoy illuminations from the safety and comfort of their own vehicle. They will enter at the 200 Goold St. gate entrance on the corner of Goold Street and Michigan Boulevard. Guests will queue on Michigan Boulevard along the lakefront. Upon entering the zoo, guests will wind through a dedicated lighted pathway taking them past decorated trees, characters, a broad tunnel with a show of designs and more. The light displays will be suitable for all ages. This event will provide a safe opportunity during the pandemic for guests to go out and enjoy some holiday-themed fun.

Guests will end their Wonderland of Lights experience with the annual Kiwanis holiday lights. These displays will surround the zoo’s pond and lineup along Main Street. One of the displays is a waterfall consisting of seven sections that, when pieced together, become a 22-foot by 28-foot display.

Admission is $5 per person. There is no charge for ages 2 and younger. Tickets will be available at the gate (cash and credit cards). This is a drive-through only experience. To learn more, go to racinezoo.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0