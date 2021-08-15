Racine Zoo surprised with $10,000 donation to help during COVID-19 crisis

RACINE — A local philanthropist helping businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic on Sunday delivered a $10,000 surprise to the Racine Zoo.
Stan Anderson, creator of the Venmo Challenge Racine fundraising effort, made a cash donation to the zoo with funds that his group has collected from well-meaning Racine-area residents.
Anderson’s work previously had primarily benefited restaurants, because those businesses have been hard hit by building capacity limits and other safeguards preventing the spread of COVID-19.
But the Zoo has been hurt, too, Anderson said, so his group decided to donate $10,000 to the popular lakefront attraction.
“This is a staple to Racine,” he said. “This place means a lot to people in Racine.”
Racine Zoo Executive Director Beth Heidorn was overcome with emotion by the generous show of support announced Sunday in an unannounced ceremony inside the zoo.
“On behalf of my animals and my staff, thank you so much,” Heidorn said while choking back tears before a crowd of supporters and staffers gathered for the occasion.
The donation was announced in a largely unplanned ceremony that took place in the middle of the zoo on a crowded Sunday afternoon. Relatively few zoo employees knew what was coming.
Standing on a park bench, Anderson called for Heidorn to join him, and then he announced that a cash donation was being announced. But the size of the donation remained a mystery for the moment.
“We have a little bit of money,” Anderson said, “and we’d like to share that with our friends at the zoo.”
One after another, volunteers stepped forward with their hands full of money. Each counted off $100 bills until they had reached $1,000, and each handed the money over to the zoo director.
As her hands filled with bright green cash, Heidorn broke into tears.
“You’re killing me, guys,” she said, crying and smiling at the same time. “This is so awesome.”
Finally, after the counting reached $5,000, Anderson announced that he had another $5,000 to make the total gift $10,000 to support the zoo in any way necessary during the pandemic.
He noted that the donation is not government funding or taxpayer dollars, but rather a gift from the people of the Racine area.
“This is people giving to help other people,” he said.
Named for the online cash transfer service known as Venmo, the Venmo Challenge Racine group has been receiving donations from area residents since last fall to support local businesses.
More than $80,000 has been donated to more than a dozen businesses. Anderson said his group has raised $83,000, approaching its initial goal of $100,000.
As donations continue to arrive via Venmo, he said, other business recipients will be announced.
Downtown Racine Corp. in February honored Venmo Challenge Racine with the annual Corporate Citizenship Award, which recognizes those who have served as a catalyst to improve Downtown through services or promotion.