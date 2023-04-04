RACINE — The Racine Zoo is hosting its spring fundraiser, All In For The Animals, through April 7.

Each dollar donated, up to $5,000, will be matched by the Ruud Family Foundation.

The Racine Zoo’s Animal Care Department provides daily and specialized care to more than 400 animals and 75 unique species, including Stevie the African penguin, Timu and Kianga the eastern black rhinos, Stella the porcupine and Miranda the umbrella cockatoo.

Racine Zoo is accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, which means they are held to the highest standard of animal care. For a nonprofit like Racine Zoo, it is a steep price tag to maintain this level of care, the Racine Zoo said in a news release.

The zoo’s mission is to educate and inspire guests and the community while providing an affordable wildlife experience that improves the bond between people and nature for years to come.

To show support for the zoo, tax-deductible donations may be made at at racinezoo.org/all-in-for-the-animals or by mail at Racine Zoo, 200 Goold St., Racine, WI 53402.

Stevie

Stevie the African penguin had a history of upset stomachs.

Keepers and vet staff performed an X-ray and discovered a piece of nesting material in his stomach. While it is common for penguins to move rocks and other inanimate objects around in their beaks, this one ended up being swallowed.

The zoo didn’t have the tools to remove the oddly-shaped object, so Stevie was sent to a specialist at VCA Milwaukee Emergency Center for Animals for an endoscopic procedure.

Stevie is reported to be back to his energetic, healthy self.

Timu and Kianga

Eastern black rhinoceroses Timu and Kianga each weigh in at almost 3,000 pounds, so their big feet have equally big jobs.

Keepers at the zoo practice special voluntary foot care with the rhinos that includes the application of products specifically designed for foot health.

Both rhinos also have their own mulch pit, which provides a softer cushion for their foot pads, and custom ergonomic flooring throughout their barns.

Stella

Stella, the prehensile-tailed porcupine, is one of the newest ambassador animals at the zoo. As an ambassador animal, she participates in programs that allow her to meet new people and teach them about conservation.

But getting a little porcupine ready to go out into the world requires a lot of training, and some props to keep her safe and happy. Stella has her very own table and 3D printed tree stand where she loves to hang out.

Miranda

Miranda the umbrella cockatoo gets lots of attention from guests at the zoo’s Discovery Center, but requires just as much attention from his keepers to ensure he’s in tip-top shape.

This includes participating in voluntary nail trims and beak maintenance with his care staff. He also receives a hefty amount of enrichment daily, which not only keeps his body healthy by naturally shaping his nails and beak, but also stimulates his mind.

He even has his own tablet, and loves to sing along to musicals.

