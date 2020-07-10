Racine Zoo says goodbye to Aslan the lion; patriarch of the den dies at age 15

RACINE — The Racine Zoo on Friday announced the death of its patriarch African lion, Aslan, due to complications from a lifelong leg injury that left him with decreased mobility.
After the Zoo’s veterinary and carnivore teams assessed Aslan’s quality of life, the decision was made on Thursday for humane euthanasia, according to a news release from the zoo.
“At 15 years of age, Aslan surpassed the typical lifespan for his species,” read the release. “He brought joy to every zookeeper who worked with him, and was a fantastic ambassador for his species throughout his life, connecting guests to his wild counterparts and forging connections impossible elsewhere.”
Aslan was born in October 2004 at the Henry Vilas Zoo in Madison and moved to the Racine Zoo in 2005, when he was barely a year old. Since then, Aslan has greeted each day in Racine with a roar, though his daughter Zuri recently began to take over the roaring.
Aslan, relaxed and easygoing, often showed his spunky side to surprise keepers with bursts of energy and “delightfully awkard sleeping positions,” the zoo staff reported. Aslan also made sure to keep an eye on his pride mates to keep them safe, especially his mate, Azizi.
While African lions once covered the continent of Africa, they have lost more than 92% of their native range due to habitat loss, the release noted. As an ambassador to his species, Aslan helped raise funds for the Lion Recovery Fund and has contributed to the African Lion Species Survival Plan with over 50 descendants throughout the United States, Mexico and Canada.
“Aslan was an amazing father, mate, and lion, and will be dearly missed by so many,” said Aszya Summers, the Zoo’s curator. “Aslan’s legacy will continue to inspire for generations through his descendants, including Zuri here at the Racine Zoo.
“Aslan had a look that you couldn’t help but fall in love with, and the connections he built and his contribution to the survival of his species will be remembered.”
Aszya Summers, Racine Zoo’s curator
