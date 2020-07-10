Racine Zoo says goodbye to Aslan the lion; patriarch of the den dies at age 15

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — The Racine Zoo on Friday announced the death of its patriarch African lion, Aslan, due to complications from a lifelong leg injury that left him with decreased mobility.

After the Zoo’s veterinary and carnivore teams assessed Aslan’s quality of life, the decision was made on Thursday for humane euthanasia, according to a news release from the zoo.

“At 15 years of age, Aslan surpassed the typical lifespan for his species,” read the release. “He brought joy to every zookeeper who worked with him, and was a fantastic ambassador for his species throughout his life, connecting guests to his wild counterparts and forging connections impossible elsewhere.”

Aslan was born in October 2004 at the Henry Vilas Zoo in Madison and moved to the Racine Zoo in 2005, when he was barely a year old. Since then, Aslan has greeted each day in Racine with a roar, though his daughter Zuri recently began to take over the roaring.

Aslan, relaxed and easygoing, often showed his spunky side to surprise keepers with bursts of energy and “delightfully awkard sleeping positions,” the zoo staff reported. Aslan also made sure to keep an eye on his pride mates to keep them safe, especially his mate, Azizi.