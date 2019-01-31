Racine — Racinians hoping that this week's frosty weather will mark the end of winter can look for a prediction from Sunny the groundhog this Saturday.
After taking a break last year — when Minnie the skunk stepped in to take her place for the Groundhog Day prediction— Sunny will be back in action at the Racine Zoo this year.
Sunny's prediction during a brief ceremony Saturday morning will not be open to the public, as she's a bit shy of large crowds, but it will be posted on Facebook.
“Sunny is not a fan of this recent weather, but she understands she’s got an important job to do. It’s her big day,” said Beth Heidorn, executive director of the Racine Zoo in a press statement.
Minnie saw his shadow last year, signaling six more weeks of winter, so the zoo thought that maybe Sunny — as her name implies — would predict a sunnier outlook.
Born on April 7, 2014, this marks Sunny’s fifth Groundhog Day at the Zoo.
Groundhogs, also called woodchucks, are the largest members of the squirrel family, typically weighing 12 to 15 pounds and living 6 to 8 years. They are omnivores, eating anything available including eggs, insects, seeds, vegetables and fruits.
They can whistle when scared or looking for a mate and can climb trees, dig and swim with ease. They don’t bury their food like squirrels do, instead they go into hibernation in the late fall. During hibernation their body temperatures drop significantly, their heartbeats slow from 80 to 5 beats per minute and they can lose 30 percent of their body fat.
