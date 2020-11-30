Racine Zoo participating in #GivingZOOday

RACINE — The Racine Zoo is participating in #GivingZOOday on Tuesday, Dec. 1, to raise much needed funds. Through the generosity of the RUUD Family Foundation, O&H Danish Bakery and Educators Credit Union, each donated dollar up to $5,000 will be matched. This means each donation will have four times the impact to help the Racine Zoo continue making a difference in the community.
#GivingZOOday, in partnership with #GivingTuesday, is about the impact zoos and aquariums have on their communities by engaging visitors to be stewards of the environment and saving species from extinction. It’s also about how these institutions give back by mentoring their staff and volunteers to support a wide range of causes.
Although the Racine Zoo has taken a hit during the COVID-19 outbreak, it has not stopped functioning. The Animal Care Department provides essential daily and veterinary care to over 300 animals and 75 different species that call Racine Zoo home. Just like you, the animals need to eat and have dentist visits. Each animal requires unique care and enrichment as well as proactive care to live healthy lives.
In addition to animal care, the Conservation Education Department delivers children of all ages and backgrounds a comprehensive education on wildlife conservation through engaging and inspiring animal interactions and activities. The zoo is also involved in more than 30 Species Survival Plan programs for Masai giraffes, Amur tigers and emperor tamarins to name a few. Donors play a crucial role to keep the 97-year-old, AZA-accredited zoo running.
Donations to the Racine Zoo can be made online at racinezoo.org/givingzooday or by mailing a donation check to: Racine Zoo, 200 Goold St., Racine, WI 53402. Donations are tax-deductible.
