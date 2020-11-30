 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Racine Zoo participating in #GivingZOOday
0 comments
top story

Racine Zoo participating in #GivingZOOday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
GIRAFFE

One of the Racine Zoo's Masai giraffes.

RACINE — The Racine Zoo is participating in #GivingZOOday on Tuesday, Dec. 1, to raise much needed funds. Through the generosity of the RUUD Family Foundation, O&H Danish Bakery and Educators Credit Union, each donated dollar up to $5,000 will be matched. This means each donation will have four times the impact to help the Racine Zoo continue making a difference in the community.

#GivingZOOday, in partnership with #GivingTuesday, is about the impact zoos and aquariums have on their communities by engaging visitors to be stewards of the environment and saving species from extinction. It’s also about how these institutions give back by mentoring their staff and volunteers to support a wide range of causes.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Although the Racine Zoo has taken a hit during the COVID-19 outbreak, it has not stopped functioning. The Animal Care Department provides essential daily and veterinary care to over 300 animals and 75 different species that call Racine Zoo home. Just like you, the animals need to eat and have dentist visits. Each animal requires unique care and enrichment as well as proactive care to live healthy lives.

In addition to animal care, the Conservation Education Department delivers children of all ages and backgrounds a comprehensive education on wildlife conservation through engaging and inspiring animal interactions and activities. The zoo is also involved in more than 30 Species Survival Plan programs for Masai giraffes, Amur tigers and emperor tamarins to name a few. Donors play a crucial role to keep the 97-year-old, AZA-accredited zoo running.

Donations to the Racine Zoo can be made online at racinezoo.org/givingzooday or by mailing a donation check to: Racine Zoo, 200 Goold St., Racine, WI 53402. Donations are tax-deductible.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Racine loses 'a North Star:' Former interim mayor, School Board member, union leader Dennis Wiser dies at age 70
Local News

Racine loses 'a North Star:' Former interim mayor, School Board member, union leader Dennis Wiser dies at age 70

Dennis Wiser wore many hats in his 70 years. He was a City of Racine alderman from 2010-2018 and became the first person to serve three consecutive terms as Racine City Council president in at least 70 years. Then from July 2017 to November 2017 he served as interim after John Dickert stepped down, and before Cory Mason was elected and sworn in. He served on the Racine Unified School Board for 12 years, from 2008 to 2020. Wiser was a retired math teacher who had also previously served as the executive director of the Racine Education Association, the Racine teachers’ union.

On Wednesday, he died unexpectedly.

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: Rise in Suicides During the Pandemic

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News