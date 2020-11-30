Racine Zoo participating in #GivingZOOday

RACINE — The Racine Zoo is participating in #GivingZOOday on Tuesday, Dec. 1, to raise much needed funds. Through the generosity of the RUUD Family Foundation, O&H Danish Bakery and Educators Credit Union, each donated dollar up to $5,000 will be matched. This means each donation will have four times the impact to help the Racine Zoo continue making a difference in the community.

#GivingZOOday, in partnership with #GivingTuesday, is about the impact zoos and aquariums have on their communities by engaging visitors to be stewards of the environment and saving species from extinction. It’s also about how these institutions give back by mentoring their staff and volunteers to support a wide range of causes.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Although the Racine Zoo has taken a hit during the COVID-19 outbreak, it has not stopped functioning. The Animal Care Department provides essential daily and veterinary care to over 300 animals and 75 different species that call Racine Zoo home. Just like you, the animals need to eat and have dentist visits. Each animal requires unique care and enrichment as well as proactive care to live healthy lives.