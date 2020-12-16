Racine Zoo monkey moving on to Dallas Zoo

RACINE — The Racine Zoo’s beloved emperor tamarin, Bella, has moved on to start a family of her own. She has joined her new mate, Finn, at the Dallas Zoo.

Bella, born at the Racine Zoo on Jan. 23, 2019, quickly became a beloved member of the Racine Zoo family. After her mother tragically died just days after her birth, Racine Zoo staff stepped in to hand raise Bella, giving her around-the-clock care until she was old enough to be on her own.

Bella also had a hand in raising her nephews, Valentino and Vinny, when her sister Amelie gave birth earlier this year. Bella has grown to be a favorite of guests and keepers at the zoo, with her inquisitive and friendly personality. She loves interacting with people, especially her keepers, as well as members of her family group.

While seeing Bella move on was bittersweet, Zoo staff are excited to see the next phase of her life. Nearing 2 years old and having learned from watching her sister raise her nephews, this is the time a wild emperor tamarin would be moving on to find their own mate and start a family of their own. The Racine Zoo moved into relatively uncharted waters hand rearing Bella, and worked to keep her socially connected to her group. It is hope that the experience watching Amelie and Pitino’s babies helps her succeed as she moves towards becoming a mother.