Racine Zoo launches new 'Zoo School' for home-school families

RACINE — What better way to learn science than at the Racine Zoo?
The Racine Zoo announced on Friday that it is launching “Zoo School” which will meet in October and November where children will learn about animals hands-on by meeting live animals, playing games and doing crafts and activities that reinforce scientific concepts.
“After talking to many homeschool families, both longstanding and newly homeschooled this year, Zoo School seems like a program that this community is looking for,” Aszya Summers, Curator of Animal Care and Conservation Education at the zoo said in a press release. “Our animals and talented educators are so excited to offer this new program.”
Classes are open to Kindergarten through 2nd Grade students and 3rd through 5th grade. Classes are scheduled for every Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. starting Oct. 20. Student will receive snacks and have a half-hour lunch break. The session includes a total of eight classes and runs for four weeks.
The theme for the October-November session will be animal adaptation, where students will learn about and meet animals that have adaptations that help them survive in the wild. Students will meet wild animals, play games and solve puzzles to apply each new concept, and classes will spend large portions of classes touring exhibits and working on applications outside. Students will be provided journals for their notes, pictures and activities.
The curriculum covers the Wisconsin Academic Standards for Science as well as Next Generation Science Standards.
The full session, including snacks and craft supplies is $150 for zoo members and $175 for non-members.
For more information, contact education@racinezoo.org or call 262-636-9580.
