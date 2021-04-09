Racine Zoo just got a new eagle, but it needs your help on a name

RACINE — The Racine Zoo announced the arrival of a new, 3-year-old male bald eagle on Thursday.
The new exhibit is north of the zoo's Andean bear yard and just south of the Great Horned Owl exhibit, according to a press release from the zoo.
After working to rehabilitate the bird, it was decided that he could not be released to the wild due to his "asymmetrical flight," according to the press release. His injuries would prevent him from catching prey on his own.
Plans began for the eagle to eventually move to the Racine Zoo.
The exhibit is designed to give the eagle plenty of room to explore and exhibit natural behaviors, the press release said.
"Our team absolutely knocked it out of the park with this exhibit," said Aszya Summers, curator of animal care and conservation education at the zoo. "I'm happy to welcome our eagle into his new home, and allow him to inspire people to protect birds like him in the wild."
Wide use of pesticides caused bald eagles to drop to fewer than 500 nesting pairs in the 1960s, the press release said. New regulations, zoo-based breeding and reintroduction programs have helped boost the number of nesting pairs in the United States to 10,000.
Bald eagles are no longer considered an endangered species, the release said, but they are still protected by federal law to ensure their stability.
Riders for Charity, a nonprofit organization of bicycle enthusiasts, helped provide support for enhancing the exhibit, training for staff and transportation.
A donation from the David A. "Skipper" Spaulding family made the exhibit possible, the press release said.
"David's love for the zoo's animals and his love for our country makes this exhibit especially meaningful, and we could not be more thrilled to have an eagle back at the zoo," said Beth Heidorn, the zoo's executive director.
Racinians will have an opportunity to bid on naming the eagle in an online silent auction, which is open from May 21-27.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new eagle will be held at 11 a.m. on May 31 at the zoo, 200 Goold St. It will be in celebration of Spaulding's contribution to the exhibit and his achievements as a Vietnam veteran. The eagle's name will also be announced at the ribbon cutting.
The gift shop is selling exclusive eagle apparel for a limited time. Funds from the sale will directly support the care of the eagle.
For more information on the eagle, auction, or the apparel, visit the zoo's website at racinezoo.org.