Racine Zoo in dire need of help; Ruud family to match donations

RACINE — Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 97-year-old nonprofit Racine Zoo at 2131 N. Main St. is in a difficult position. Staff are concerned that budget shortfalls will create a dire situation for themselves and the animals in the near future.

While the zoo has been closed, it has not stopped functioning. The Animal Care Department has continued to work tirelessly to provide essential daily care and veterinary care to more than 300 animals that call Racine Zoo home.

The Racine Zoo is participating in #GivingTuesdayNow and asking the Racine community for help. GivingTuesdayNow is a new global day of giving and unity that will take place on May 5. In addition to the regularly scheduled Dec. 1 #GivingTuesday, this new effort is as an emergency response to the unprecedented need caused by COVID-19. The day is designed to drive an influx of generosity, citizen engagement, business and philanthropy activation, and support for communities and nonprofits around the world.

The Racine Zoo's goal for #GivingTuesdayNow is $10,000. Every donated dollar up to $5,000 will be matched by the RUUD Family Foundation.

To make a donation or for more information on the zoo, go to racinezoo.org or call 262-636-9189.