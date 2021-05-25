Racine Zoo hosts naming rights bid

RACINE — The Racine Zoo is hosting an online silent auction, open now until 7 p.m. Thursday, to bid on the naming rights for its new American bald eagle.
The winner will work with the Racine Zoo to pick a name for its bald eagle. The winner will be contacted directly after the auction and their name will be announced on the Racine Zoo Facebook page, facebook.com/racinezoo.
The name will be revealed at the ribbon cutting ceremony at 11 a.m. Monday in front of the new eagle exhibit.
All funds raised during the silent auction will directly support care of their new bald eagle.
Allison Murray
News Intern
