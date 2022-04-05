Racine Zoo hosting spring fundraiser

RACINE — The Racine Zoo is hosting its spring fundraiser, “All In For The Animals,” through Friday, April 8. Educators Credit Union has pledged to match each dollar donated up to $5,000.

The Racine Zoo’s Animal Care Department provides essential daily and specialized veterinary care to more than 300 animals and 75 unique species. The Racine Zoo is accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, which means they are held to the “gold standard” of animal care. For a nonprofit like Racine Zoo, it is a steep price tag to maintain this level of care.

A few animals in particular that receive specialized care at the zoo include Nelson the African penguin, Naka the Amur tiger, Kramer the black-handed spider monkey, and Aero, Blaze and Jack Clay the meerkats.

Nelson the African penguin was having some trouble walking. The Racine Zoo brought him to the UW-Madison Veterinary Hospital for CT scans to diagnose the issue. After antibiotic treatment, Nelson is showing huge improvement and is back with his colony, happily swimming with the other penguins.

Naka the Amur tiger started losing weight and Racine Zoo staff were puzzled. Through a voluntary blood draw, the zoo team was able to diagnose her with exocrine pancreatic Insufficiency. It is fairly easily managed with enzyme and vitamin B supplements orally and through injection. This voluntary care, that avoids risky sedative or anesthetic procedures, was only made possible through the strong bonds of trust between the keepers and the animals.

Kramer the spider monkey has been blind for a number of years, but keepers recently realized something was off about one of his eyes. Through voluntary training, the zoo team was able to give him eye drops and use special equipment to check the pressure in his eye. The team determined the eye needed to be removed for Kramer’s quality of life. The team was able to do the surgery on site at the Zoo. Now, Kramer is the cutest little pirate monkey you’ll ever see.

Aero, Blaze, and Jack Clay, all meerkats, are on the upper end of meerkat life spans, which means monitoring their health and welfare is a top priority. One of the ways the Zoo does this is by voluntary weight training. Meerkats love tunnels. Keepers put a tunnel on the scale and the meerkats slide on in, allowing keepers to read their weights.

Donors play a crucial role to keep this 99-year-old zoo running. Through the support of the community, Racine Zoo can continue to provide their beloved animals with the care they need. The zoo’s mission is to educate and inspire guests and the community while providing an affordable wildlife experience that improves the bond between people and nature for years to come.

People can donate online at racinezoo.org/all-in-for-the-animals or mail a donation check to the Racine Zoo, 200 Goold St., Racine, WI 53402. Donations are tax-deductible.

