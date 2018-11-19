Try 3 months for $3
Holiday lights

The annual holiday lights display is set to be turned on at about 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St. 

 SCOTT OLSEN, MyEyes Photography

RACINE — Racine will get a bit more festive this week as the annual Kiwanis holiday lights are set to be turned on at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 20, at the Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., the zoo announced Monday.

The annual Kiwanis holiday lights at the zoo span the entire length of the zoo, on the east side of Main Street.

This year’s display features a riverboat, train, zoo animals at play and Santa Claus. The main attraction is a waterfall of seven sections that, when pieced together becomes a 22-foot by 28-foot display. The waterfall’s apparent movement is created with 3,000 feet of rope lights totaling 33,000 individual LED bulbs.

Volunteers from the West Racine Kiwanis Club, Kastler Builders and Carlson Roofing worked together to assemble and install the holiday light waterfall centerpiece and the display’s finishing touches late last week.

“Setting up the annual holiday light display on zoo grounds is a huge undertaking, and we cannot say thank you enough to the Racine Kiwanis Club for making it happen,” said Racine Zoo Executive Director Beth Heidorn. “They’ve brought joy to the Christmas season for generations, and we’re thrilled to keep it going.”

The annual display is also funded in part by the sale of a custom-designed ornament. The 2018 Kiwanis ornament, which features Kewpee Sandwich Shop, may be purchased at the following locations:

  • Castlewood Restaurant — 2811 Wisconsin St., Sturtevant
  • Catrine’s Barber Shop — 1658 N. Main St., Racine
  • CRB Insurance — 500 Wisconsin Ave., Racine
  • DP Wigley — 234 Wisconsin Ave., Racine
  • Dover Flag & Map — 323 Main St., Racine
  • Kewpee Sandwich Shop — 520 Wisconsin Ave., Racine
  • Lee’s True Value Hardware — 1950 Taylor Ave., Racine
  • Lighthouse Gallery & Gifts — 306 Main St., Racine
  • Racine Heritage Museum — 701 Main St., Racine
  • Real Racine Visitor Center — 14015 Washington Ave., Yorkville
  • Sew ‘n Save — 3701 Durand Ave., Racine
  • Sausage Kitchen — 1706 Rapids Drive, Racine
  • Victory Lane Car Wash — 5310 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant

