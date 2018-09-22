RACINE — The Racine Zoo’s conservation education manager has been named a 2018 Rising Star by the Nelson Institute for Environmental Studies at the University of Wisconsin and honored for her environmental education work at the zoo.
Aszya Summers was presented with her award during a Sept. 7 ceremony on the UW-Madison campus.
“Working as the conservation education manager at the Racine Zoo in Racine, Aszya Summers has exemplified the community-based philosophy that is cultivated within the Nelson Institute by bringing conservation-based outreach to her local community,” presenters said.
The Nelson Institute is home to four research centers focusing on solutions to the world’s most critical environmental challenges. The Rising Star Alumni Award recognizes the accomplishments of alumni who are making a significant difference in the world soon after graduation.
The institute has named recipients since 2014. Summers graduated from UW-Madison with degrees in zoology and environmental studies in 2014.
Program creation
Summers created multiple zoo education programs, including a reboot of the Wildlife Explorers, a free, grant-funded program providing Racine Unified School District third-graders the opportunity to visit the zoo for hands-on conservation education.
The success of the Wildlife Explorers program led to the creation of the Li’l Explorers preschool program, and an eight-week high school internship program that prepares future generations to take the reins of conservation.
Summers also launched the Racine Nature Club, which hosts 12 free nature-related events throughout the year for Racine area families.
She also served on the steering committee for the Greater Racine Environmental Education Network, which works with local teachers to provide low-cost professional development in environmental education. To make the programs happen, Summers secured grant funding and corporate sponsorships.
“I will never stop working to bring environmental education in Racine to the next level,” Summers said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.