Racine Zoo dismantles Chinese lanterns; some will be sold to public

RACINE — The bad news for fans of the Racine Zoo’s big winter event, the Chinese Lantern Festival, is that it is finished. The good news is that it could be back again this year.

On Monday, workers began dismantling the brightly colored, wire and silk creations that made up the Lantern Festival. The process is expected to take about two weeks.

A local organization is helping the zoo store most of the lanterns so that they do not get wrecked, Zoo Executive Director Beth Heidorn said last week.

“The peacock scene we will save,” she said. “And we will save all the animals.”

The silk held up extremely well, Heidorn said, and each day workers made repairs where needed, usually just at the seams. Other lanterns will need new silk.

“But some, you just can’t (save): It will not be easy to get them out of the ground and save them,” she said.

Those that cannot be salvaged are being recycled and destroyed, Heidorn said. And some will be offered for sale to the public this week; details will be announced soon.