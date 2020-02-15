Racine Zoo dismantles Chinese lanterns; some will be sold to public

RACINE — The bad news for fans of the Racine Zoo’s big winter event, the Chinese Lantern Festival, is that it is finished. The good news is that it could be back again this year.
On Monday, workers began dismantling the brightly colored, wire and silk creations that made up the Lantern Festival. The process is expected to take about two weeks.
A local organization is helping the zoo store most of the lanterns so that they do not get wrecked, Zoo Executive Director Beth Heidorn said last week.
“The peacock scene we will save,” she said. “And we will save all the animals.”
The silk held up extremely well, Heidorn said, and each day workers made repairs where needed, usually just at the seams. Other lanterns will need new silk.
“But some, you just can’t (save): It will not be easy to get them out of the ground and save them,” she said.
Those that cannot be salvaged are being recycled and destroyed, Heidorn said. And some will be offered for sale to the public this week; details will be announced soon.
By saving the creations that it can, the Racine Zoological Society will reduce the cost of what would have to be bought and shipped from China. And Heidorn said: “We’re certainly looking at doing it again.”
Zoo officials posted on the zoo’s Facebook page: “Stay tuned for a potential Lantern Festival again this year!”
That would surely please people who raved about the festival on Facebook, such as someone who posted: “I was blown away by how many scenes there were and how beautiful each one was.”
You have free articles remaining.
Other Facebook comments included:
“The lantern festival is amazing,” wrote MW Aumiller.
Kelly Louise wrote that she “recently went to the Lantern Festival and it was AMAZING!!! Five stars!”
“Stunning light display and tribute to the Chinese culture,” Cindy Pradarelli wrote.
Kim George wrote: “Loved the lanterns! Saw them several times at night and they were pretty during the day too!”
Attendance goal reached
The zoo’s attendance goal for the Lantern Festival was 50,000 visits, and it had more than 52,200 in 88 days. It required adding four weekends in January and February, but that was because October was so soggy, Heidorn said.
She declined to say how much money the event raised for the zoo, and said its future use or uses have yet to be determined.
“We always take positive things and reinvest in the zoo,” Heidorn said.
Take a sneak peek at Racine Zoo's Chinese Lantern Festival
The Lantern Festival at the Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., is on display Oct. 1 to Dec. 31. Attendees can take a stroll around the Racine Zoo to view works of art. From tigers, lions, pandas, exotic flora and a colossal dragon, the zoo is transformed into a world of illumination with custom-made Chinese lanterns.