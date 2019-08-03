RACINE — On Saturday mornings, WMLW-TV (Channel 24) is planning to bring viewers behind-the-scenes looks at the Racine Zoo.
“Racine Zoo to You,” which is scheduled to run 6:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. starting on Aug. 10, will give viewers an inside look at the animals, their keepers and conservation efforts at the zoo, 2131 N. Main St.
Zoo Director Beth Heidorn said the project was inspired by similar series done by the Bronx Zoo and Georgia Aquarium. The zoo was approached by television producers and received sponsorship for the first season by the David L. and Kathleen A. Eberle Family Foundation.
“Our family has been supporters of the Racine Zoo for over 40 years,” David Eberle said in a press release. “So now, we’re very pleased to assist in sharing the exciting Zoo news with all of Southeastern Wisconsin.”
Heidorn said she and her staff decided it would be a good opportunity to connect with young people.
“Now is the time to capture the youth,” said Heidorn. “That’s our job, too, to get them early so they become stewards of the planet.”
Behind-the-scenes
Heidorn describes the series as “edu-tainment,” balancing fun entertainment with teaching children about what goes on behind-the-scenes at the zoo.
“We’re excited because we’ve got amazing staff here, we’ve got amazing educators,” said Heidorn. “And (we’re excited) for them to be able to tell the stories of what they do every day with the animals and how we take care of them.”
The series will start at the north end of the zoo and highlight the “Land of the Giants,” where the zoo’s giraffes reside. It will move to different locales throughout the zoo during the season, which consists of 13 episodes. Some of the highlights will include learning about animal care, such as husbandry, veterinary care and components that regular visitors would not see.
“It takes a village to run a zoo and so seeing all parts of that village, I think is going to be very very exciting,” said Heidorn. “By the time the 13 episodes have come and are complete everyone should know as much about the zoo as humanly possible — ways to support the zoo and ways to participate in the activities.”
Filming started in July, which is during the zoo’s high season, in order to capture all of the activity. Filming is planned to continue through this fall when the zoo will be hosting the Chinese Lantern Festival, which is scheduled to open Oct. 1.
“We will have the lantern makers on the property putting lanterns together so we’ll probably do some Chinese cultural aspects as part of the show,” said Heidorn.
The show will also feature some of the zoo’s recent additions, such as African penguin chick Harper, baby tamarin Bella and its newest additions, twin Canadian lynx brothers Bam Bam and Barney.
