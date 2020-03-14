Racine Zoo closed from March 14-29 due to COVID-19

RACINE — The Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., has announced it will close from March 14-29 as a precaution against COVID-19, the novel coronavirus that officially spread to Racine County on Friday.

According to a press release the zoo put out on Friday, there has been no known exposure to the virus among zoo employees, volunteers or guests.

"The safety and well-being of our guests, staff and animals are of utmost importance and our first priorities," he release stated. "Please be assured that our team and animals are doing great."

"This is very tough decision," Zoo Director Beth Heidorn stated. "This is an unprecedented response to an unprecedented crisis but it is the right thing to do. We need to do the best for our guests, staff, our amazing animals and community."

The release stated the zoo had already taken precautionary measures recommended by the Center for Disease Control, such as expanding cleaning efforts throughout the day.

Zoo staff will continue to care for the animals throughout the closure.

