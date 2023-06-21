RACINE — Get ready for a party for critters of all kinds.

The Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., will host its centennial celebration from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday, July 5.

Plans for the zoo's birthday party include an ice cream social, live music by Blackwater Band and J. Ryan Trio and zookeepers to chat about the animals.

Kids activities include face painting, bounce houses, crafts and live entertainment.

“The Racine Zoo has been creating magical experiences for 100 years. The stories and memories that folks have been sharing with us this past year are inspirational and heartwarming," Beth Heidorn, executive director of the Racine Zoo, wrote in a statement. "I am incredibly fortunate to be leading the zoo at this special time and we look forward to celebrating with everyone on July 5."

A history

The zoo was founded in 1923 by Jacob Stoffel Jr., who was president of the Racine Park Commission before becoming the Racine Zoological Society's first director.

He started the zoo by presenting the Park Board with two deer and three monkeys.

The zoo opened in summer 1923 inside Island Park, 1700 Liberty St.

It moved to its current lakefront location in 1925.

There are 75 animal species and more than 300 animals at the zoo, including tiger, kangaroos and endangered African penguins.

During the past century, the zoo has hosted many community events, including the Animal Crackers Concert Series, the annual Car, Truck, & Bike Show and snow globe picnics with animal encounters.

Tickets

The zoo if offering an early bird ticket sale for the event on its website, with $9 admission until July 4. Tickets can be purchased at the door July 5 for $11 for adults and $9 for children. Members and children under 2 are free.

The zoo recommends that members RSVP no later than June 26.

For more event details, to RSVP or buy tickets, visit racinezoo.org/centennial-celebration.

