Racine Zoo celebrates Yule, the oldest known gibbon in North America

RACINE — The Racine Zoo will today be celebrating the 55th birthday of Yule, a white-handed gibbon, who is the oldest known gibbon in North America.
Yule was born May 6, 1966 and has far exceeded the average gibbon lifespan of 30 to 44 years.
Thanks to the incredible care of his keepers, Yule is still healthy and is as spry as ever, the Zoo said in a news release. He regularly eats prunes and is fed vitamin gummies by his to keep him healthy.
Yule lives with his daughter, Robin, who is 41 years old, also exceeding the average lifespan of a gibbon. The two of them have a very close bond.
At the Zoo, Yule can be found hanging out with Robin, swinging from branches and practicing his territorial call.
Gibbons typically live in southeast Asia in tropical rain forests. They are quite picky eaters and love to eat fruits and greens, but will make sure they are ripe before eating them. Gibbons are great brachiators, meaning they are known for overhead arm swinging. They have the longest arms relative to body size of all primates. This helps them move quickly and easily through branches.
White-handed gibbons exist in two color morphs, black and blonde. Yule is a black morph gibbon.
Unfortunately, gibbons are one of the most endangered ape species. Their habitats are threatened by the expansion of logging and agriculture. To help gibbons like Yule, it is recommended to make responsible consumer choices, like buying locally grown groceries and sustainable wood.