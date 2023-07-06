RACINE — A century of fun, fur and flippers.

Children and adults flocked to Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., on Wednesday for the zoo's 100th birthday celebration.

Open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., guests experienced a sunny day filled with animal encounters, magic shows, live music and other activities.

Founded in 1923, Racine's zoo was initially located at Island Park, 1700 Liberty St. Jacob Stoffel Jr. started the zoo with two deer and three monkeys.

Racine Zoo moved to its current location in 1925 and has been a hub along the Lake Michigan coastline for residents and visitors alike.

Some people, like Becky Feck, whose family moved to the area in the 1970s, have enjoyed visiting the zoological garden for decades.

Feck now visits with her children and grandchildren.

"I like it that you can take it all in in one day," Feck said. "Walk around like it's an open space."

Juniper Medina, who went to the zoo Wednesday with family friends, said she was hoping to see a black panther, but enjoyed seeing the lizards and snakes. She also got her face painted.

Racine Mayor Cory Mason was at the zoo Wednesday and made a formal declaration as a part of the celebration.

"I remember being here very much as a kid and playing on the old Walker playground equipment, and seeing many of the different animals that were here, and it was a very different zoo at the time," Mason said. "We know how important the zoo is to adding to the quality of life here in the Racine community. I am really thrilled and honored to be here to kick off the start of the second century for the Racine Zoo."

There are now 75 animal species at the zoo, with more than 300 individual animals.

The zoo also serves as a community gathering space, hosting events such as the annual Animal Crackers Concert Series and Car, Truck and Bike Show for visitors whose interests span beyond animals alone.