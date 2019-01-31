RACINE — Some of the animals at the Racine Zoo need extra help to stay warm on especially frigid days, while others were born to weather frosty air.
This Wednesday, however, when the temperature dropped to 21 degrees below zero with wind chills between -40 and -50, the zoo left only one group of animals with access to their outdoor area — the West Caucasian tur.
Tiffany Pierce, animal curator at Racine Zoo, said the tur serve as kind of informal thermometer for zoo staff. If the goat-antelope-like animals that are native to the Caucasus Mountain areas of Georgia and Russia chose to spend their day inside, that means it is extremely cold.
Pierce said she did see the tur hanging out outdoors at least for a little while on Wednesday, even with a high temperature well below zero.
“We will see them out, even if it’s super cold, if the sun is out,” she said.
Even though the zoo has other cold-tolerant animals like its amur tigers, sheep and goats, it brought them all inside Wednesday and Thursday, erring on the side of caution.
Amur tigers, also known as Siberian tigers, are native to far eastern Russia. They are the largest and most cold-tolerant of all tigers, and have thick fur on their paws that serve kind of like snowshoes, and an extra ruff of fur around their necks, kind of like a scarf.
“They’re made for the cold,” Pierce said.
Even so, during the most recent bout of cold, the zoo closed off the tiger outdoor access to keep the rest of the cat area warm, which houses animals that do not deal so well with cold, like lions and Amazon parrots.
“In an effort to keep all of the animals that are not cold-tolerant warm, we locked in things like the tigers and the lynx so that it didn’t make the whole inside of the building cold,” Pierce said.
Staying warm
During cold spells, the zoo provides extra bedding like hay, straw or pine shavings to its animals to make sure they have a nice space where they can stay warm.
The zoo even brought in its animals that are especially cold-tolerant this week, including its sheep and goats, which Pierce said probably would have been fine in the cold weather.
“We thought, ‘better safe than sorry,’” she said.
The zoo did the same with its geriatric llama and alpaca, even though these animals also normally tolerate the cold well.
“Similar to humans, when the weather is extra cold, besides doing extra checks on any of the animals that have outside access we often would do even more checks or bring in animals that are either geriatric or maybe young animals or animals that may be immunocompromised,” Pierce said.
She predicted that either on Friday or Saturday morning the zoo will allow the animals that regularly go outside during the winter to have outdoor access again.
Cold weather fun
When the winter weather is cold, but not quite as dangerous as it has been this week, some of the animals that come from chilly climates seem to enjoy it.
“Sometimes in the cold and the snow, some of those cold-tolerant animals seem to kind of frolic around in it more often in a playful way, so that’s kind of fun to watch them,” Pierce said.
Some zoo animals that don’t have outdoor exhibits or are not cold-tolerant, also get to have some winter fun. The zoo strives to provide most of its animals with enrichment activities each day.
These could be new toys, smells or substances, to help keep them mentally and physically stimulated. Throughout the winter, the zoo workers bring chunks of snow or ice or a bowl of snow inside for the animals to check out.
“They get playful with it,” Pierce said. “Sometimes they touch it and they’re so confused about what it is.”
Pierce said even though these animals might see snow a few times a year, for many of them, it seems new every time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.