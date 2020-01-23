Racine Zoo announces Animal Crackers Jr. starting this summer

RACINE — The Animal Crackers music series is always very popular at the Racine Zoo. Now the zoo is hoping to establish a similarly popular traditions for its young visitors.
The Racine Zoo announced this week a brand-new concert series called "Animal Crackers Jr.," with performances set for 7 p.m. on July 10 and Aug. 7.
These concerts bring all the fun of the long-standing Animal Crackers Concert Series, but geared toward a family audience.
Animal Crackers Jr. is planned to comprise two nights of singing, dancing and musical fun with artists from across the U.S. who sit at the top of the charts. Food and dining options will be offered.
Ralph's World is scheduled to perform Friday, July 10. Ralph’s World is the mega-fun musical planet where kids can rock and dance. It’s the creation of Ralph Covert, who is an indie rocker, songwriter, playwright and children’s book author.
Covert has taken the same high-energy and melodic sense that he developed from his touring pop-rock band to kids' music. His style has won him hundreds of thousands of fans. Ralph's World includes a live band of Tommy O'Brien and Brian Sheridan from The Bad Examples and longtime Ralph's World drummer, Bean Weng. Covert's songwriting and vocals have been used in several independent films here and in Europe.
The Imagination Movers are set to perform Friday, Aug. 7. The Imagination Movers are a rock band for families and the Emmy-winning stars of a hit TV series seen worldwide on the Disney Junior channel.
The Movers began 15 years ago when four friends from New Orleans brainstormed a show that would feature quality rock music and positive male role models while inspiring teamwork and creativity.
The New York Times says the Movers are "prized by many parents for non-condescending lyrics and music that evokes the Beastie Boys or Red Hot Chili Peppers."
Parenting magazine praised the band's "dash of rebellion" and songs that are "fresh and treacle-free." Many of their songs have been featured on commercials and TV shows, including "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," "Wipeout" and "The Today Show."
Gates for each day are scheduled to open at 6 p.m. and concerts are to begin at 7 p.m. Concerts are planned last approximately one hour. Tickets are $10 per person online only and $14 per person at the gate the day of the concert. Children ages 2 and younger are free. Season tickets for both concerts are available online only for $15 per person.
For more information, visit the Racine Zoo’s website at racinezoo.org.