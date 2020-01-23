Racine Zoo announces Animal Crackers Jr. starting this summer

RACINE — The Animal Crackers music series is always very popular at the Racine Zoo. Now the zoo is hoping to establish a similarly popular traditions for its young visitors.

The Racine Zoo announced this week a brand-new concert series called "Animal Crackers Jr.," with performances set for 7 p.m. on July 10 and Aug. 7.

These concerts bring all the fun of the long-standing Animal Crackers Concert Series, but geared toward a family audience.

Animal Crackers Jr. is planned to comprise two nights of singing, dancing and musical fun with artists from across the U.S. who sit at the top of the charts. Food and dining options will be offered.

Ralph's World is scheduled to perform Friday, July 10. Ralph’s World is the mega-fun musical planet where kids can rock and dance. It’s the creation of Ralph Covert, who is an indie rocker, songwriter, playwright and children’s book author.