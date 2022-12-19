Racine Zoo announces Animal Crackers Concert Series lineup

RACINE — The Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., announced the lineup for its 36th annual Animal Crackers Concert Series in 2023.

Animal Crackers concerts are a Racine tradition year after year. Guests can get a bite to eat from numerous dining options on site and take in the scenic views of Lake Michigan while listening to artists from across the U.S. and atop the charts.

“I am so excited for the Animal Crackers concerts this season," said Beth Heidorn, Racine Zoo executive director. "We have some amazing artists that will be performing at the zoo and we want you to join us. This tried and true event gets everyone together for friendship, good food and drinks and more importantly music. These concerts benefit the zoo and our animals, and are one more great thing to do in Racine.”

Grammy-winner Terrance Simien & The Zydeco Experience will kick off the series on Wednesday, July 12. He creates a hypnotic blend of New Orleans funk-reggae-flavored-world-blues-American zydeco roots music. Leading his Zydeco Experience band, Simien has become one of the most respected and accomplished artists in American roots music today. He and his band mates have performed more than 7,000 concerts and toured millions of miles to over 45 countries during their eventful career.

Mindi Abair is the next performer to the stage on Wednesday, July 26. During her remarkable 21-year recording career, saxophonist/vocalist Abair has garnered two Grammy nominations, recorded with some of the biggest names in music, and built a substantial following among jazz and blues audiences with her soaring melodies and powerhouse style.

People might know her as the featured saxophonist on American Idol, sitting in with Paul Shaffer on "The Late Show with David Letterman" and The Roots on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," or from moonlighting on tour with Duran Duran or Aerosmith. As a solo artist, she has consistently topped the Billboard Contemporary Jazz and Blues charts.

Lil’ Ed & The Blues Imperials will be taking the stage on Wednesday, Aug. 9. In Chicago, a city overflowing with unrivaled blues talent, world-renowned Lil’ Ed & The Blues Imperials have been standing tall for over 30 years. The band’s big sound, fueled by Lil’ Ed’s gloriously rollicking slide work and deep blues string bending, along with his rough-edged, soulful vocals, is as real and hard-hitting as Chicago blues gets.

To wrap up the series, catch Steely Dane performing live on Wednesday, Aug. 23. Winner of the MAMA award for best cover band and Madison Magazine’s Best Cover Band, Steely Dane is dedicated to not only faithfully reproducing the Steely Dan and Donald Fagen songbook, but to bringing an energetic live-show experience to the crowd.