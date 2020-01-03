Racine Zoo animals featured in new book

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

In one “rating,” the zoo’s African penguin gets just one star. Here’s how the book described the local penguin: “Ungrateful, fussy bird. Recently installed an igloo and industrial AC in my garage to make him feel at home — refused to go in and yelled like a donkey when I tried to take him outside for some fresh air on my snow day. Disappointed. Would not buy again.”

Proceeds from the book go to the AZA as well as its Saving Animals From Extinction program.

The big stars

Here are some of the other ratings from Racine Zoo animals that can be found in the book:

Orangutan: “Five Stars. Wonderful product! Very strong. Was lucky enough to get one before they run out! Apparently the place that makes them is disappearing.”

White-handed gibbon: “Five Stars. Excellent product, has exceeded my expectations! Instructions said it would need to be replaced at least every 30 years, but mine is now over 50 and still working spectacularly!”

Andean (spectacled) bear: “Four Stars. Thought I ordered a solid black bear, but this one came with a brown face. Called the manufacturer, and they tried to pass this off as ‘spectacles.’”

Leopard gecko: “Four Stars. Other reviewers have complained that the tail breaks off this product if it gets scared, but don’t worry, it grows back!”

