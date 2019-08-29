RACINE — They’re stealthy nighttime hunters that are rarely seen in the wild. But Racine Zoo visitors can see not one but two Canada lynx now that Barney and Bam Bam have settled into their new home.
The juvenile male lynx are brothers, born April 25, 2018, and are about half grown. They arrived last month from the Montgomery Zoo in Alabama via the Lynx Species Survival Plan, an American Association of Zoos and Aquariums program developed to ensure that threatened or endangered species prosper.
The new lynx were brought in after their predecessor, Lexi, died in February of an autoimmune disease. Their exhibit is between the lion and tiger exhibits in the Great Cat Canyon, which is just south of the Modine Pond on the zoo grounds, located at Main and Goold streets on the city’s northside.
The Canada lynx is a medium-sized cat that can be found in North America. They’re known for thick brownish-gray coats, their tuft of black hair on the tips of their ears, and their short bobbed tail.
Lynx live in dense forests and are nocturnal hunters, making sightings rare. Their main prey is the snowshoe hare. The Canada lynx typically lives about 12 years in the wild, and up to 26 years under human care.
Amy Petersen, the zoo’s head carnivore zookeeper, pointed out that the tufts on the ear tips captures sound and sharpens a lynx’s hearing. Their wide paws function like snowshoes.
According to National Geographic, their eyesight is so strong that a lynx can spot a mouse 250 feet away.
Bam Bam and Barney will reach maturity when they are 2½ years old. Petersen estimated the brothers may currently weigh about 18 to 20 pounds each. Fully grown, she said, each will likely weigh 35 to 45 pounds.
The Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., is open year round. Current hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Starting Sept. 30, the zoo will close at 4:30 p.m. each day.
