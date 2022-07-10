Racine youth who are 'not at risk' but 'just need an opportunity' at center of anti-violence efforts

RACINE — The local effort to reduce violent crime, and not just respond to it, definitely has a youth focus.

The programs include mentors through Racine Unified's Community Connectors, the Credible Messenger program, youth employment, and RUSD’s EDGE Task Force, which brings everyone together to collaborate at monthly meetings.

Community Connectors act as a bridge between youth and the services they may need. Credible Messengers connect one-on-one with youth in the justice system to help them stay out of trouble and on a path moving forward.

The people on the frontlines agree the initial investments into youth programs are a good start, but further funding — on several different fronts — will be necessary to address issues holistically.

Alfonso Gardner, the person who came up with the concept that became the Racine County Summer Youth Employment Program, wants to double the number of participants in 2023.

For 2022, the program put 101 youth to work at 33 participating job sites. Next year, Gardner wants to see funding for 200 participants.

“It can be done,” Gardner said while explaining that the best way to reduce youth crime was with life skills and employment.

“They are not at-risk; they just need an opportunity,” he told the Journal Times.

Employment

Gardner was at Jerstad-Agerholm Middle School on Friday as youth participants and their mentors addressed issues of work and life skills.

“These are the next generation of workers here in Racine,” he said of the youth in the room.

Companies complain they cannot find enough workers, he continued, and here they are. He encouraged companies in the area to give the youth an opportunity and see what they can do.

Karen Goodwin, who is part of the Racine County Summer Youth Program, is helping to get the participants ready for those opportunities.

“You have to prepare for what life throws at you,” she told the participants.

Some of the participants signed up for the program, some were recruited by the Community Connectors, and some came from the youth justice system.

Not every young person has someone at home teaching and encouraging them to be good employees, passing on important life skills, so the team working with the youth spend time imparting the basics, such as the importance of being on time and living up to the expectations of the employer.

The feedback concerning the performance of some of the youth participants has not always been stellar, so Goodwin opened the day with some accountability.

Among the topics of the day was living up to the expectations of your employer.

“I can’t just go to work and not do what my supervisor expects,” she said while reminding them they have previously discussed insubordination.

Goodwin discussed the importance of getting a good reference and the consequences of a bad one. She also discussed the importance of showing up, being on time, and staying in contact with the supervisor.

You cannot just go on vacation for a week and not communicate that with your supervisor, she told them.

She reminded the young people that they represent the program, so it was important to represent it well.

Goodwin worked with the group on developing a written contingency plan. What should they do if Mom cannot give them a ride for work? What’s the backup plan?

“When you’re calling in a lot, that’s not a good look,” she said while impressing on the youth the importance of reliability.

Wraparound services

Jamario Farr Sr. is also a Community Connector with RUSD. The fact that young people come from homes where they do not have adequate help from their parents was on his mind Friday.

One of the problems that he sees is the number of youth coming from homes with parents and legal guardians who themselves do not have enough education to guide their children.

People are proud, he explained, and do not want to admit they do not know something. It is not just the youth who need assistance with education and life skills.

“Strengthen the family,” Farr said, “and that will have an impact on the community.”

Programs that assist parents with their education will result in parents who can confidently assist their children, which will lead to more parental engagement.

Farr would like to see funding that assists parents with furthering their education, so they can confidently assist their children.

Sports

The youth employment program will keep the young people busy throughout the summer, but it ends when school starts.

Part of the philosophy of youth restorative justice is the belief that if you take something away from a young person, if you take something out of their hands, you should be prepared to replace it with something else.

It is not enough to say “don’t do that.” Youth must be shown there are positive things to do.

Troy Collier, who is one of RUSD’s five Community Connectors as well as a football coach, said for a lot of young people, sports is a good option.

He was one of those youths, playing three sports, but excelling in football.

Collier listed the benefits of having youth engaged in sports, which included health and fitness, learning teamwork, and the benefits of self-discipline.

There was another benefit and that is the opportunity to meet a diversity of people.

Collier said he met one of his closest friends through sports. His friend lived in Sturtevant at the time, and the two may never have crossed paths except for sports.

While there are many upsides to youth sports, there is also a downside: participation in sports can be expensive. There is a fee to sign up in addition to other expenses, such as purchasing the cleats.

“Sports is a luxury,” Collier said.

At RUSD, those fees can be waived under certain circumstances.

What Collier would like to see is a scholarship program so that everyone who wants to participate can. The scholarship program could be set up to allow interested parties — businesses, organizations, or individuals — to adopt an athlete and ensure all costs for participation are met.

On hand to make the point was Krystal Ellis, who held Marquette University's all-time highest scorer in women's basketball for ten years.

She now works for Racine County.

Ellis told the youth employment participants how she turned her love for basketball into a full scholarship to Marquette. Later, she was able to travel by playing basketball in Europe.

She said it was not always easy, but it gave her many opportunities.