Racine YMCA to offer limited child care starting March 30

RACINE COUNTY — Although the Racine Family YMCA branches are closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Y is offering limited child care to those who serve as first responders, medical professionals, government officials and those who continue their work during this challenging time, it announced Sunday.

Federal guidelines give state and local authorities leeway in defining essential businesses during an emergency. By essential employees, the Y is generally referring to those industries identified as essential include grocery stores and food production, pharmacies, health care, utilities, shipping, banking, other governmental services, law enforcement and emergency personnel.

Beginning Monday, March 30 this care will be offered at the following Y branches until further notice:

Sealed Air Family YMCA, 8501 Campus Dr., Mount Pleasant

George Bray Neighborhood, 924 Center St., Racine

The Y will take temperature screenings prior to entry. As more developments occur regarding the COVID-19 public health crisis, the Racine Family YMCA will continue to evaluate how the organization will move forward with current and ongoing programming and support in the community.