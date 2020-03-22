Racine YMCA to offer limited child care starting March 30

RACINE COUNTY — Although the Racine Family YMCA branches are closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Y is offering limited child care to those who serve as first responders, medical professionals, government officials and those who continue their work during this challenging time, it announced Sunday.
Federal guidelines give state and local authorities leeway in defining essential businesses during an emergency. By essential employees, the Y is generally referring to those industries identified as essential include grocery stores and food production, pharmacies, health care, utilities, shipping, banking, other governmental services, law enforcement and emergency personnel.
Beginning Monday, March 30 this care will be offered at the following Y branches until further notice:
- Sealed Air Family YMCA, 8501 Campus Dr., Mount Pleasant
- George Bray Neighborhood, 924 Center St., Racine
The Y will take temperature screenings prior to entry. As more developments occur regarding the COVID-19 public health crisis, the Racine Family YMCA will continue to evaluate how the organization will move forward with current and ongoing programming and support in the community.
Register online at apm.activecommunities.com/racinefamilyYMCA, and search “Emergency Child Care,” or call Katie Svendsen at 262-898-4558. Hours are 7 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Serving kindergarten through grade 6, ages 5-12. The cost is $30 for members or $45 for the general public, per day.
Two nut-free snacks per day will be provided. Parents should daily provide a nut-free lunch and water bottle for each child.
You have free articles remaining.
Racine Family YMCA free lunch program
The Y launched its free lunch program on Monday, March 16 to ensure that Racine youth get a good lunch during the school closures.
As of Friday, March 20 nearly 1,000 lunches have been provided.
Lunch sites include the George Bray Neighborhood Y branch at 924 Center Street in Racine and numerous community sites across the city. The program continues through April 3.
The Y continues to seek food donations and cash contributions. Food donations of individually packaged items, sandwich ingredients, fresh fruit, etc., may be delivered to the Bray Y Monday-Friday, 9-10 a.m. and 3-5 p.m. Secure cash donations are welcomed and may be made through the Eventbrite link.
For questions about the lunch program, call Calen Nelson at 262-898-4757.