Racine Yacht Club to honor Steve Wheeler with public celebration Saturday

RACINE — When the life of Steve Wheeler is celebrated Saturday at Racine Yacht Club, there will be an abundance of his remarkable qualities to highlight and discuss.
Among the accomplishments of Wheeler, 76, who died Nov. 26 of natural causes at Ascension All Saints Hospital:
- Being Racine’s foremost authority on the city’s past boat building industry;
- He was an acclaimed and multiple award-winning model boat builder;
- He was a skillful sailor;
- And he was a prolific patent producer as an engineer at IBM.
The Racine native’s life is set to be celebrated from 1-4 p.m. Saturday at Racine Yacht Club, 1 Barker St., where he began sailing at about age 12 or 13, said Ken Luedkte of Racine, whose friendship with Wheeler dates back to that time and place. As boys, the pair raced two-person sailboats both together and as competitors.
Then, as young men in about 1967, they first raced together in the Chicago Yacht Club Race from Racine to Mackinac Island, Michigan — at 333 miles, the world’s longest freshwater sailing race. Wheeler would sail in that race many times.
“As a shipmate,” Luedtke said, “if you had to pick someone you might have to put your life on the line with, there would have been no one better than he.”
About six or seven years ago, after Wheeler retired from an engineering career with IBM, he moved back to Racine.
Wheeler had been born with one extremely nearsighted eye and the other extremely farsighted, and he chose not to drive a car. Luedtke and his wife, Dianne, took him grocery shopping a few times.
“He was funny, flirty, very intelligent. He was very much a recluse but just a great guy,” Dianne Luedtke said about Wheeler.
Wheeler’s son, Anthony, knew his dad’s eccentric sense of humor well. For example, he said his father signed all his emails to him as Tom, for no apparent reason but to amuse himself.
Two years ago, Wheeler gave Anthony a 69-slide PowerPoint presentation with detailed instructions about what to do in case of his death. It included the suggestion that Anthony might want to build a bronze statue of Wheeler in the middle of his living room and worship at it.
Boat manufacturing historian
Chris Paulson, Racine Heritage Museum’s executive director, lauded Wheeler for his local boating history expertise.
“His knowledge of Racine’s boat manufacturing story was unparalleled,” Paulson said. “Any time I had a question about that, I would go straight to Steve.”
Several years ago, Wheeler published a book on that subject called “An Industry Forgotten: Boat Manufacturing in Racine, Wis.” It tells the story of all five past Racine boat manufacturers.
“And he was just so free with his knowledge,” Paulson said, often giving public presentations about Racine’s boat building past. “… And such a quiet, nice guy.”
Model boat maker
Wheeler also applied his love and knowledge of boats, and considerable skill, to building model sailing ships at 1⁄12th scale: 1 inch to the foot. He did that for about the last 30 to 40 years of his life, Anthony said.
One way to build such boats is with a kit, he noted, and even that requires skill and a steady hand.
However, “The old man thought that was just a hair too easy for him,” Anthony said. So Wheeler crafted his boats nearly entirely from pieces he made himself, including wooden pieces he plated.
In particular, Wheeler became a devotee of the Fred Martin, the late designer of Racine sailing boats, and built models of those.
“As a model builder,” Anthony said, “he participated in many Midwestern model ships and boat contests hosted by the Wisconsin Maritime Museum in Manitowoc. He won so many awards that he once received an anonymous letter from another participant suggesting that Steve should just accept he was a master model maker and step aside so others could win awards.
“The old man did not step aside but did frame the letter and proudly displayed it next to the many, many, many awards that the other person didn’t win.”
“He created (model ships) for himself,” Anthony said. However, “Pretty much anything he built, he would donate.” Three of those models are on display at Racine Heritage Museum, 701 Main St., and two more at Racine Yacht Club, 1 Barker St.
Saturday’s event at Racine Yacht Club is open to the public.
