Racine Yacht Club to honor Steve Wheeler with public celebration Saturday

“And he was just so free with his knowledge,” Paulson said, often giving public presentations about Racine’s boat building past. “… And such a quiet, nice guy.”

Model boat maker

Wheeler also applied his love and knowledge of boats, and considerable skill, to building model sailing ships at 1⁄12th scale: 1 inch to the foot. He did that for about the last 30 to 40 years of his life, Anthony said.

One way to build such boats is with a kit, he noted, and even that requires skill and a steady hand.

However, “The old man thought that was just a hair too easy for him,” Anthony said. So Wheeler crafted his boats nearly entirely from pieces he made himself, including wooden pieces he plated.

In particular, Wheeler became a devotee of the Fred Martin, the late designer of Racine sailing boats, and built models of those.

“As a model builder,” Anthony said, “he participated in many Midwestern model ships and boat contests hosted by the Wisconsin Maritime Museum in Manitowoc. He won so many awards that he once received an anonymous letter from another participant suggesting that Steve should just accept he was a master model maker and step aside so others could win awards.