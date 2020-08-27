Racine women celebrate 100 years of winning the right to vote

A significant milestone

Trobaugh has known Diana Garza Valencia for at least 25 years and the two planned the event together.

“One hundred years, that’s a significant anniversary. (Garza Valencia) and I both felt we couldn’t let it slide by without doing anything,” Trobaugh said.

Garza Valencia is a part of 9to5 and she said the event was exciting. She asked friends to join and gathered everyone via email. These friends included someone she met at McDonald’s and someone she met through the Visioning a Greater Racine Choir.

“We’ve had a lot of good things and good people inspiring us to keep moving forward because this is difficult to do (without support),” Garza Valencia said. “It’s very important that we all come together and are working together to make a big difference.”

After the program, the Olympia Brown UUC group gathered near the Pershing Park Boat Launch, 1 Fifth St., for photos. The League of Women Voters also gathered in Monument Square for similar reasons. Some LWV members are also a part of the Olympia Brown UUC group.

Overall, the event was very successful, Garza Valencia said.