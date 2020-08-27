Racine women celebrate 100 years of winning the right to vote

RACINE — If you walked or drove by Olympia Brown Unitarian Universalist Church, Monument Square or near Pershing Park Boat Launch in Downtown Racine Wednesday morning and early afternoon, you may have felt transported back in time to the early 20th century.
A group of women gathered at Olympia Brown, 625 College Ave., dressed in white gowns, hats and purple sashes — traditional attire of the suffragette movement — and hoped to spread their message to vote in the coming election and be counted in the census that is underway.
These 25 women honored the suffragist women of 100 years ago by commemorating the adoption of the 19th Amendment to the United States Constitution. Wednesday was Women’s Equality Day — the commemoration celebrating Aug. 26, 1920, the date American women won the right to vote.
Celebrating 100 years
After organizing at about 10 a.m., they held a banner that was used 25 years ago during a celebration at Memorial Hall and in the Fourth of July Parade.
They also partook in a program of song and speeches. The speeches honored women, the suffragists and acknowledged the recent events of violence in Kenosha following the shooting of James Blake by police. Pastor Karen Norton of Gospel Mission Ministries was a speaker and she called upon the audience to examine their hearts in a moment of silence for James Blake.
A drive-by was also planned because it adhered to COVID-19 guidelines of not gathering in large groups, and those who did gather outside the church were masked.
Cars filled with 10 women in 10 different caravans drove past Olympia Brown Church, honking and hollering in support of the cause. They also drove through neighborhoods to spread the message to vote and be counted in the census.
The women either standing by the church or driving by included those from: the 9to5 Association of Working Women; the Wisconsin Action Network, an organization backing progressive causes; the Racine County Counts census promotion organization; the George Bray Neighborhood YMCA; District 2 Alderman Mollie Jones; District 5 County Board Supervisor Jody Spencer; and representatives from three churches — St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Gregg Chapel Christian Methodist Episcopal Church and Olympia Brown Church.
“I think there was a good diversity of people involved,” said Rachel Trobaugh, who dressed as a suffragette and is a member of Olympia Brown UUC. She wore a dress Wednesday she made 25 years ago for the celebration then.
“I’ve sewed since I was in eighth grade, so it was natural thing for me to do,” she said. “I wanted to look old-fashioned or more authentic for the occasion.”
Gretchen Cabrera and Julieta Flores crafted the purple sashes for everyone at the church.
A significant milestone
Trobaugh has known Diana Garza Valencia for at least 25 years and the two planned the event together.
“One hundred years, that’s a significant anniversary. (Garza Valencia) and I both felt we couldn’t let it slide by without doing anything,” Trobaugh said.
Garza Valencia is a part of 9to5 and she said the event was exciting. She asked friends to join and gathered everyone via email. These friends included someone she met at McDonald’s and someone she met through the Visioning a Greater Racine Choir.
“We’ve had a lot of good things and good people inspiring us to keep moving forward because this is difficult to do (without support),” Garza Valencia said. “It’s very important that we all come together and are working together to make a big difference.”
After the program, the Olympia Brown UUC group gathered near the Pershing Park Boat Launch, 1 Fifth St., for photos. The League of Women Voters also gathered in Monument Square for similar reasons. Some LWV members are also a part of the Olympia Brown UUC group.
Overall, the event was very successful, Garza Valencia said.
“I had a lot of fun. I think the other women also enjoyed it very much,” Trobaugh said.
