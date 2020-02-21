You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Racine woman killed in three-vehicle Mount Pleasant crash
featured
Mount Pleasant

Racine woman killed in three-vehicle Mount Pleasant crash

{{featured_button_text}}
Fatal crash

A Honda driven by a 47-year-old Racine woman was "split in half" after a a three-vehicle crash near Highway 11 and Cozy Acre Road in Mount Pleasant on Thursday evening. Mount Pleasant Police reported that the woman was found dead underneath one of the other involved vehicles. 

 Submitted photo

MOUNT PLEASANT — A woman was killed after her vehicle "split in half" during a three-vehicle crash in Mount Pleasant Thursday evening. 

At 10:47 p.m., Mount Pleasant Police officers and the South Shore Fire Department responded to the area near Highway 11 and Cozy Acres Road, just west of Highway 31, for a report of a three-vehicle crash, according to the Mount Pleasant Police Department.

A Honda traveling east on Highway 11 (Durand Avenue) reportedly crossed over into the westbound lane and sideswiped a Mazda. The Honda then lost control and was sheared in half by a Dodge vehicle, which was also traveling west.

The Honda's driver — a 47-year-old woman from Racine — was found dead underneath the Dodge involved in the crash, police said. The woman's name was being withheld as of Friday until proper notification could be made to her family, police said. 

The Dodge had major front end damage, and the female driver was treated at Ascension All Saints Hospital for minor injuries. Her two passengers were treated by South Shore paramedics and released. 

The Mazda's driver was trapped and extricated, and then transported to Froedtert Hospital Trauma Center in Wauwatosa with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The Wisconsin State Patrol was contacted to conduct a crash reconstruction of the scene due to the severity of the injuries and the fatality.

The incident remained under investigation as of Friday by the Mount Pleasant Police Department and Wisconsin State Patrol. Anyone with information is asked to contact Mount Pleasant Police or Crime Stoppers.

Mount Pleasant police were assisted by the Racine County Sheriff's Office with drone support. Sturtevant Police assisted with traffic control, the Wisconsin State Patrol helped with technical reconstruction and investigation and the South Shore Fire Department provided medical treatment, extrication and scene cleanup.

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Alyssa Mauk covers breaking news and courts. She enjoys spending time with her family, video games, heavy metal music, watching YouTube videos, comic books and movies.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News