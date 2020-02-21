Racine woman killed in three-vehicle Mount Pleasant crash

MOUNT PLEASANT — A woman was killed after her vehicle "split in half" during a three-vehicle crash in Mount Pleasant Thursday evening.

At 10:47 p.m., Mount Pleasant Police officers and the South Shore Fire Department responded to the area near Highway 11 and Cozy Acres Road, just west of Highway 31, for a report of a three-vehicle crash, according to the Mount Pleasant Police Department.

A Honda traveling east on Highway 11 (Durand Avenue) reportedly crossed over into the westbound lane and sideswiped a Mazda. The Honda then lost control and was sheared in half by a Dodge vehicle, which was also traveling west.

The Honda's driver — a 47-year-old woman from Racine — was found dead underneath the Dodge involved in the crash, police said. The woman's name was being withheld as of Friday until proper notification could be made to her family, police said.

The Dodge had major front end damage, and the female driver was treated at Ascension All Saints Hospital for minor injuries. Her two passengers were treated by South Shore paramedics and released.