MADISON — Three lottery tickets came up as six-digit-dollar-prize winners in the area recently, two of them being sold in Racine County and one just outside the county, the Wisconsin Lottery reported Monday.
Jacqueline Larry of Racine claimed a $500,000 top prize for the King Size Crossword instant game. Larry purchased the ticket at Twins Food Mart, 1812 16th St. in Racine.
Two King Size Crossword top prizes remained as of Monday morning, Lottery officials said. Odds of winning King Size Crossword's top prize are 1 in 106,667.
The All or Nothing jackpot was won by two separate tickets on Sunday. Both tickets matched none of these 11 numbers: 01-02-03-04-07-08-10-11-15-16-17.
One ticket was sold at Richter's Marketplace, 156 S. Pine St., in Burlington. The other was purchased at Jetz Rstore S69 W15461 W. Janesville Road in Muskego.
Each retailer will receive a $2,000 incentive for selling the winning tickets. Odds of winning All or Nothing's $100,000 top prize are 1 in 352,716.
Of each dollar spent on the Wisconsin Lottery, 57 cents goes back to prizes, 30 cents to property tax credits, seven cents to operations and six cents to retailers.
Good for her!! Get out of Racine!!
