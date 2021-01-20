Racine woman celebrates her special connection with Kamala Harris with pink lights on Inauguration Day

RACINE — Tracy Austin’s favorite color is pink. Valentine’s Day is coming up soon as well. While that might be reason enough to decorate one’s home in pink lights inside and out, that’s not the reason Austin decorated her home as such last week.
Austin, the Racine Public Library Board chair, and her husband Marvin have attended the last two presidential inaugurations of Democrats in Washington, D.C. — in this case, former President Barack Obama’s inaugurations in 2009 and again in 2013. The Austins were planning on attending this presidential inauguration as well, as long as a Democratic nominee won. COVID-19 spoiled their plans of travel.
Tracy and Marvin watched the inauguration virtually, from their Racine home off Gas Light Drive, and celebrated the swearing-in of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris with a toast.
A sorority that spans far
The pink lights were for Harris.
Tracy Austin hung pink lights on the tree in front of her home, strung them on the balcony outside her bedroom and on a small tree on the back patio, put pink light bulbs on her garage light and the lamps in her living room.
“It’s a monumental occasion and a great celebration,” Austin said. “In the midst of COVID, we will still recognize what God has blessed us with.”
Austin emphasized the fact that Harris checks off a lot of “firsts:” the first female U.S. vice president, first Black woman and first person of South Asian descent to take the role.
She also is the first vice president to be a graduate of an historically black college or university grad and HBCU sorority alum.
The sorority, Alpha Kappa Alpha, is the reason Austin has a special tie to Harris: Both joined the sorority while in college, albeit at different colleges in different years.
Harris has previously voiced her love for her alma mater, Howard University, and Alpha Kappa Alpha. AKA was the first Black sorority in the United States, founded at Howard in 1908. Harris earned a degree in political science and economics from Howard in 1986.
Austin attended Bishop College in Dallas, whichclosed in 1988. She graduated in 1981, after being a part of the AKA sorority for two years.
‘Well worth it all’
Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc.’s mission is to “cultivate and encourage high scholastic and ethical standards, to promote unity and friendship among college women, to study and help alleviate problems concerning girls and women in order to improve their social stature, to maintain a progressive interest in college life, and to be of service to all mankind,” the sorority’s website states.
On Jan. 15, AKA’s 113th anniversary, also known as Founders Day, Harris reunited with her initiation class on Zoom.Members of the sorority — there are more than 75,000 active members total and nearly 300,000 members initiated worldwide in 1,018 chapters, according to its website — decided to light up their homes in pink to support Harris on Inauguration Day. But Austin said even non-sorority members are recognizing the historical moment.
“I bought special lights for this occasion,” she said. “It was a pretty hefty investment but well worth it all.”
On Inauguration Day Wednesday, the drumline from Howard University joined the presidential escort. AKA also declared Wednesday as Soror Kamala D. Harris Day.
“This event will certainly be a momentous occasion that will go down in the annals of our archives as one of the greatest days the founders’ of Alpha Kappa Alpha could have envisioned,” Dr. Glenda Glover, the sorority’s international president and chief executive office, told the Associated Press.
Goosebumps
Austin said the inauguration was important because young girls can look up to Harris and see what they also can do.
“It gives me goosebumps to know that it has happened, and this sets the precedent that this can not and will not be the last time than an African-American is represented in this level of government of power.”
She said being in AKA taught her to be a leader, to hold offices and it “tremendously” affected her career, she said. Which seems to be true in her adult life; her positions as Racine Public Library Board chair, and as director of strategic governance and operations at S.C. Johnson demonstrate her leadership skills.
“I want to thank my forefathers, ancestors and historical role models. We all stand on their shoulders,” she said.
Austin has had many female role models, from her mother to sorority sisters. She still keeps in contact with her former sorority sisters on a daily basis, she said.
"I have no doubt that has helped me, my career, my marriage, my outlook on life and my spiritual growth," she said. "At the very most, we will give thanks to God for this opportunity and certainly pray for the safety and success of President Biden and Vice President Harris."