Racine woman celebrates her special connection with Kamala Harris with pink lights on Inauguration Day

Goosebumps

Austin said the inauguration was important because young girls can look up to Harris and see what they also can do.

“It gives me goosebumps to know that it has happened, and this sets the precedent that this can not and will not be the last time than an African-American is represented in this level of government of power.”

She said being in AKA taught her to be a leader, to hold offices and it “tremendously” affected her career, she said. Which seems to be true in her adult life; her positions as Racine Public Library Board chair, and as director of strategic governance and operations at S.C. Johnson demonstrate her leadership skills.

“I want to thank my forefathers, ancestors and historical role models. We all stand on their shoulders,” she said.

Austin has had many female role models, from her mother to sorority sisters. She still keeps in contact with her former sorority sisters on a daily basis, she said.