Racine woman celebrates her 105th birthday

RACINE — Dorothy Fechner (nee: Lippmann) was wished a happy birthday by family, caretakers and her fellow residents from Home Harbor, 1600 Ohio St., Tuesday afternoon. Fechner turned 105 years old on Oct. 1.
“Thank you all very much,” Fechner said as people started singing to her.
The setting of her 105th birthday was very different from the setting of her birth. On Oct. 1, 1917, Fechner came into the world in a Colorado sow house — a building where pregnant pigs live.
On Tuesday, she was joined by four of her five children, as well as one of her son-in-laws and grandsons, most of whom flew in from different parts of the country.
“As you can see, we may be her kids but most of us are over the age of 70,” said Deborah Drain, Fechner’s middle child.
From Left: Michele Meewes, Deborah Drain, Dorothy Fechner, Kevin Fechner and Karen Ambrecht are pictured Tuesday at Dorothy's nursing home, Harbor Home, 1600 Ohio St, Racine. Dorothy turned 105 on Oct. 1 and was joined at lunch Tuesday with her children.