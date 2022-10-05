Racine woman celebrates her 105th birthday

RACINE — Dorothy Fechner (nee: Lippmann) was wished a happy birthday by family, caretakers and her fellow residents from Home Harbor, 1600 Ohio St., Tuesday afternoon. Fechner turned 105 years old on Oct. 1.

“Thank you all very much,” Fechner said as people started singing to her.

The setting of her 105th birthday was very different from the setting of her birth. On Oct. 1, 1917, Fechner came into the world in a Colorado sow house — a building where pregnant pigs live.

On Tuesday, she was joined by four of her five children, as well as one of her son-in-laws and grandsons, most of whom flew in from different parts of the country.

“As you can see, we may be her kids but most of us are over the age of 70,” said Deborah Drain, Fechner’s middle child.

Michele Meewes, the youngest of Fechner’s children, said they all have some idea of who the 105-year old’s favorite is.

“Well, Karen is the favorite because she’s the oldest, Kevin is the favorite because he is the only boy, and I’m the favorite because I’m the baby,” Meewes said.

“Michele was born five days before my 40th, so you can guess how old she is,” Fechner said.

“Old enough to join Medicare,” Meewes returned.

Fechner is currently the oldest resident of Home Harbor.

Her husband, the Rev. Raymond Walter Fechner, died May 16, 2010, less than two weeks shy of his 94th birthday.