 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Racine woman celebrates her 105th birthday

  • 0

RACINE — Dorothy Fechner (nee: Lippmann) was wished a happy birthday by family, caretakers and her fellow residents from Home Harbor, 1600 Ohio St., Tuesday afternoon. Fechner turned 105 years old on Oct. 1.

Dorothy Fechner

Dorothy Fechner holds a slice of cake Tuesday after lunch with her children. Fechner turned 105 years old on Oct. 1.

“Thank you all very much,” Fechner said as people started singing to her.

The setting of her 105th birthday was very different from the setting of her birth. On Oct. 1, 1917, Fechner came into the world in a Colorado sow house — a building where pregnant pigs live.

On Tuesday, she was joined by four of her five children, as well as one of her son-in-laws and grandsons, most of whom flew in from different parts of the country.

The kids

From Left: Michele Meewes, Deborah Drain, Dorothy Fechner, Kevin Fechner and Karen Ambrecht are pictured Tuesday at Dorothy's nursing home, Harbor Home, 1600 Ohio St, Racine. Dorothy turned 105 on Oct. 1 and was joined at lunch Tuesday with her children.

“As you can see, we may be her kids but most of us are over the age of 70,” said Deborah Drain, Fechner’s middle child.

People are also reading…

Michele Meewes, the youngest of Fechner’s children, said they all have some idea of who the 105-year old’s favorite is.

“Well, Karen is the favorite because she’s the oldest, Kevin is the favorite because he is the only boy, and I’m the favorite because I’m the baby,” Meewes said.

“Michele was born five days before my 40th, so you can guess how old she is,” Fechner said.

“Old enough to join Medicare,” Meewes returned.

Fechner is currently the oldest resident of Home Harbor.

Her husband, the Rev. Raymond Walter Fechner, died May 16, 2010, less than two weeks shy of his 94th birthday.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Raised just outside of Mchenry, Illinois, Alex is the business reporter and staff photographer for The Journal Times. He considers himself a Clark Kent and Jimmy Olsen all-in-one. Alex is a graduate of SIUC in Carbondale, Illinois. Twitter:@arodatjt

Related to this story

Most Popular

Committee hearing: 20-year-old was kicked out of Doobie's prior to causing serious crash, snuck drinks when bartender wasn't looking

Committee hearing: 20-year-old was kicked out of Doobie's prior to causing serious crash, snuck drinks when bartender wasn't looking

Kevin Dubiak, the owner of Doobie’s Beer Joint, located within Elmwood Plaza at 3701 Durand Ave., was before the Public Safety and Licensing Committee on Monday due to a formal expression of concern issued in the wake of a serious car crash involving a driver who had just left the bar. After testimony, the committee members voted to “receive and file” the expression of concern on the condition Dubiak attend a Good Neighbor’s Meeting where he will meet with members of the Racine Police Department and the City Attorney’s Office.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News