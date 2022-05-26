Racine woman and her 16-year-old son jump into action, pull man from burning apartment

RACINE — “I think I just saved a man’s life," Simone Fletcher told her husband through tears Wednesday evening.

Here's how it happened.

Smoke

Simone's son, Hemingway, 16, was driving — giving her the opportunity to look at the neighborhood as they traveled on Main Street on Racine's north side. She had just purchased a tea kettle on the internet and they were going to pick it up.

As the drove by a house on the west side of the 1300 block of North Main Street Wednesday evening, at approximately 6:15 p.m., she thought she saw dense, black smoke coming from a window.

She told Hemingway to pull over, but he did not see anywhere to pull over, so he went around the block. As he is still a new driver and only has a temporary license, he carefully followed all of the traffic laws, coming to a full stop at every stop sign.

It felt like it took 100 years to drive around the block. When they returned to the house, the smoke coming out of didn't appear to be as dense, but it was clear the structure was on fire.

“Someone has to be managing this," Simone thought to herself. But there were no emergency vehicles or responders present.

Hemingway and Simone were — as they say — the first on scene. She jumped into action while Hemingway dialed 911.

Simone started banging on doors, shouting “Is there anybody in there?” over and over. Finally, she heard the voice of someone inside.

She ran to a bar nearby, opened the house, shouting for help and alerting those inside to the fire.

By this time, some of the residents of the house were outside. The large house had been divided into apartments, with one unit upstairs and two downstairs, one in front and one in back.

Ultimately, Simone learned the tenants did not realize the house was on fire and did not hear her shouting.

Instead, their lights had begun to flicker and that was the first sign that something was wrong. She learned that one of the younger tenants used Google to find out why lights would start to flicker. Fire was one of the possible causes, they learned, and got outside.

While the tenants of the front and upstairs apartments had come out, no one had come out of the back apartment. Simone went to the door. It was unlocked. Black smoke poured out as soon as she opened it.

Simone said the area around the floor was not as dense with smoke, so she got as low as she could and began to feel around. There was a lot of stuff on the floor but she eventually found the resident of the house, also on the floor.

“I’ve got to get him out," she thought. But it wasn't easy. The man appeared “out of it,” she said, and breathing was nearly impossible because of the smoke. “It was like needles in your eyes."

Simone left the apartment to get a breath. The emergency responders had not yet arrived, and she worried if the man was not rescued, he would not live because the air in the apartment was so toxic.

“I can do this," she told herself. "I was determined to pull him out."

And that is exactly what she did. She pulled him out onto the porch and just cradled him while asking, “Is there anyone else in there?”

Finally, a neighbor came and helped her move the man to the grass. The tenants were advised by 911 operators to move away from the fire, so they left.

“We can’t leave him here,” she told the neighbor.

Then, there was a big boom from inside the burning structure. Some of the windows were suddenly blown out.

Simone and the neighbor moved the man again to the other side of the driveway.

Suddenly, she became aware that first responders had arrived while she had been inside. Her next thought was to get away from that house and the fire, concerned there might be another explosion.

Once first responders took over, she walked around the corner and just cried. "I just had a little breakdown," she said.

Hemingway had his dad on the phone. He handed the phone to his mom, and Simone told her husband: “I think I just saved a man’s life.”

Safety

Looking back over events from the evening before, Simone said during an interview Thursday that she was thinking about her safety. She explained she did not just rush into a burning building; instead, she started by banging on doors and shouting for help.

When the tenant of the back apartment did not come out, and responders were still not on scene, she got down as low as she could near the door and felt around on the ground to see if the person she heard was close enough to be pulled out, while still avoiding the worst of the smoke.

“I was trying to be smart about it,” she said.

Simone reiterated her concern that if she did not act, the man in the back apartment might not live due to the thick, toxic smoke.

Victim

The man who was pulled from the fire was transported to Ascension All Saints Racine initially and then to Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s Hospital Milwaukee by private ambulance.

There was no official update on his condition Thursday.

“I just hope he is okay,” Simone said.

Seven occupants of the other two units safely escaped without injury, along with their pets.

Unsure of how many people might have been in the building, when Racine Fire Department firefighters arrived, they checked the building to ensure no one else was inside, according to information provided in a written statement.

The crew of Engine 1 rapidly attacked and controlled the fire, keeping it from spreading to other apartment units.

The RPD had the fire under control in approximately 30 minutes.

Twenty-one RFD personnel on seven apparatus, along with two command staff officers responded to the incident. No fire department personnel incurred injury at the fire. The Racine Police Department assisted with traffic control on North Main Street and assisted with the investigation.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. It caused $70,000 in damage to the structure and contents.

