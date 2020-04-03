Racine Wastewater cancels upcoming hazardous waste collection

×
Help support our COVID-19 coverage
We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.
RACINE — Racine Wastewater Utility has cancelled upcoming hazardous waste collections in April and May due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Racine Wastewater Utility household hazardous waste collection's set for Saturdays, April 18 and May 16, at 6200 21st St., has been cancelled.
The event is for residents of the City of Racine, Caledonia, Elmwood Park, Mount Pleasant, North Bay, Sturtevant and Wind Point have been cancelled.
Residents are encouraged to keep their unwanted household hazardous waste (such as oil paint, pesticides, pool chemicals, antifreeze, rechargeable batteries and other hazardous substances) until the next scheduled waste collection from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 20 at the same address.
RACINE STRONG
A women walks past a "Racine Strong" message on sidewalk on Michigan Avenue on Monday, March 30, 2020, after President Donald Trump recommended American's keep practicing social distancing through the end of April to combat the coronavirus pandemic.
Gregory Shaver for the Journal Times
America Strong
A sign posted alongside Highway 38, just south of Hood Creek Road near the roundabout in Caledonia, expresses solidarity in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Christina Lieffring
Getting some exercise
Daniel Tishuk, 7, and his brother, Matthew, 5, play hopscotch on a sidewalk on Michigan Boulevard on Monday as they follow recommendations to get some exercise and fresh air during the coronavirus pandemic.
Gregory Shaver, For The Journal Times
Sign of the Times
A fence and sign block the entrance of the closed Kids Cove playground at North Beach. The playground, and all playgrounds and tot lots across the state, are closed by state order because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Gregory Shaver, for the Journal Times
Promoting democracy in trying times
Rudy Yelton-Stanley holds a "Vote" sign in Downtown Racine in effort to get people to vote absentee on Monday in light of restrictions in place due the COVID-19 pandemic. Preparations for Wisconsin's presidential primary and spring election — which is just a week away, on April 7 — continued Monday, even in the face of a growing number of COVID-19 cases statewide and lawsuits seeking a delay and other changes to how the election is run. For more, see the story on Page A8.
Gregory Shaver, For the Journal Times
Crafty cousins
Cousins Teresa McMorris, left, and Tiara Harrell gather at Harrell's house to sew filtered masks they donate to health care facilities and first responders in Racine, Kenosha and Milwaukee counties.
Christina Lieffring
Loading up
Jerome Lewis delivers a shopping cart of food to Deloris Fitzgerald on Wednesday at the Salvation Army's Food Pantry. The food is being brought to recipients because of the coonavirus pandemic.
Gregory Shaver for the Journal Times
Curbside
Workers from Best Buy wait for curbside pick up customers on Wednesday.
Gregory Shaver for the Journal Times
In wait
Dalton Simerly, a Vietnam-era U.S. Army veteran, waits to pick up food at the Salvation Army's Food Pantry.
Gregory Shaver for the Journal Times
Lathrop Avenue Maze
Traffic navigates the construction barriers on Lathrop Avenue on Monday. Work is underway on the Lathrop Avenue water main, which is being replaced from 17th Street to Durand Avenue and has reduced traffic down to one lane. Traffic is being detoured between 16th Street and 21st Street. That project is expected to continue through June. Repaving is also planned for Lathrop, from Durand Avenue to Republic Avenue.
Gregory Shaver for the Journal Times
Taking a moment
Emily Papara, and her son, Peter, talk while enjoying a nice day at North Beach on Wednesday.
Gregory Shaver for the Journal Times
Jogging
A solitary runner takes advantage of the nice weather to run along the Lake Michigan Pathway on Wednesday.
Gregory Shaver for the Journal Times
Taking precautions
Rosalyn Smith, with the City of Racine Health Department, checks the temperature of a voter on Wednesday as she enters City Hall. City health workers are checking temperatures as a precaution to keep poll workers safe because of the coronavirus pandemic. Mayor Cory Mason has since called for the election to be delayed so that all voters can send in their ballots by mail.
Gregory Shaver, For the Journal Times
Enjoying the outdoors while social distancing
Emily Papara, and her son, Peter, greet a cyclist while enjoying the nice weather at North Beach on Wednesday. They were keeping their distance from others as they practiced social distancing because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Gregory Shaver, For the Journal Times
Early voting
Sam Eschmann, a poll worker, talks with Rufus and Dianne Waldron as they cast “In-Person Absentee” ballots on a March morning at the Union Grove Municipal Center. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, in-person absentee voting is being done at many municipal halls on a drive-up or walk-up basis.
Gregory Shaver, For the Journal Times
A lonely church
The Rev. Mike Matheson of Grace Church, 3626 Green Bay Road, Caledonia, prays as he leads church services livestreamed on Facebook Live on Sunday morning. The church, which has more than 600 members, also plans to livestream next Sunday’s service.
Gregory Shaver, For the Journal Times
Packed drive-thru
People line up at the Lathrop Avenue McDonald's to pick up their food on Monday, March 30, 2020, after President Donald Trump recommended American's keep practicing social distancing through the end of April to combat the coronavirus pandemic. With restaurant lobbies empty, drive-thrus have become more popular.
Gregory Shaver for the Journal Times
As Alice Cooper once said...
Hearts cover the windows of St. Edwards Child Development Center on Monday, March 30, 2020, after President Donald Trump recommended American's keep practicing social distancing through the end of April to combat the coronavirus pandemic.
Gregory Shaver for the Journal Times
Men at work
Construction workers install utilities along Lathrop Avenue on Monday, March 30, 2020.
Gregory Shaver for the Journal Times
Timers Beverage Center
A customer on Monday afternoon walks into Timers Beverage Center, 3800 Northwestern Ave., Racine Liquor stores, among other services, were deemed “essential” by the state government in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
Christina Lieffring
Stairs closed
A set of stairs are chained off in Downtown Racine, in this photo taken Wednesday, April 1.
ADAM ROGAN,
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.