Racine Wastewater cancels upcoming hazardous waste collection

RACINE — Racine Wastewater Utility has cancelled upcoming hazardous waste collections in April and May due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Racine Wastewater Utility household hazardous waste collection's set for Saturdays, April 18 and May 16, at 6200 21st St., has been cancelled.

The event is for residents of the City of Racine, Caledonia, Elmwood Park, Mount Pleasant, North Bay, Sturtevant and Wind Point have been cancelled.

Residents are encouraged to keep their unwanted household hazardous waste (such as oil paint, pesticides, pool chemicals, antifreeze, rechargeable batteries and other hazardous substances) until the next scheduled waste collection from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 20 at the same address.

For additional information, go to www.cityofracine.org/HHW/ or www.facebook.com/RacineHHW/.

