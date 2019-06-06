Racine was a somber city 75 years ago on D-Day

RACINE — It’s the afternoon of June 6, 1944. Splayed across the top of the newspaper is one imposing headline: “ALLIES SURGING INTO FRANCE.”
As more than 150,000 Allied soldiers stormed the beaches of Normandy and airdropped behind enemy lines on D-Day, Racine residents reacted with an air of surprise, prayer and anxiety as they waited for updates on the fate of their sons, brothers and husbands, The Racine Journal-Times reported that day.
The operation marked the beginning of the end of World War II, leading to the liberation of France and Europe from German occupation; less than a year later, Germany would surrender.
While it had been known the invasion was coming, it was not known when. The Racine Journal-Times (the paper’s name had a hyphen in those days) kept melted metal for page plates on standby for weeks in anticipation. When the day finally came, the news spread quickly.
Early in the morning, The Journal-Times sent out 108 newsboys to deliver and sell the paper. WRJN relayed updates throughout the day. A bus driver stuck two copies of the paper’s front page in his window and drove down the street to spread the word. Churches were open for prayer and taverns were closed for business.
Factory employees found it hard to focus on their tasks at hand. Would their friends or relatives be killed?
About 4,400 Allied soldiers were killed in the invasion, with most being gunned down during the first two waves of beach landings, according to the National D-Day Memorial Foundation. Some companies in those waves reportedly had fatality rates as high as 90%.
An estimated 9,000 Racine men were in the military at the time of D-Day. It is unclear how many local soldiers participated in the invasion or how many were killed. However, according to a 1994 Journal Times column, 229 Racine County residents were killed in the entire war.
Racine industry
Many of the invading Allied forces were directly affected by what went on in the city. Local power-transmission company Twin Disc had its products propelled into the international spotlight when it developed the transmission for the Higgins Boat, the iconic landing craft used in the D-Day beach invasions.
In the 1930s, the Department of Defense and Navy had approached Twin Disc to develop a transmission for the boats, which were commonly used to transport cattle in Louisiana bayous, according to Twin Disc CEO John Batten.
About 25,000 of the 44,000 Higgins Boat transmissions ended up being manufactured in Racine, Batten said. To this day, concrete reinforcements remain on the roof of the company’s headquarters, 1328 Racine St., where machine-gun turrets used to be; the military placed turrets at factories throughout the country just in case German forces invaded and targeted the military’s supply chain.
Many surviving boats ended up being adapted for civilian use after the war, especially in southeastern Asia, Batten said, and the company still occasionally gets orders for replacement parts.
“That product (Higgins Boat) defined the DNA of the company,” Batten said. He added, “Sometimes we forget how important it was in the effort. You’ll have several admirals and generals refer to it as ‘The Boat that Won the War.’”
‘Stunned silence’
There are dwindling numbers of soldiers who fought in the D-Day invasion. In the scope of the entire war, 16 million Americans served, and just 620,000 of those were still alive in 2016, according to the National WWII Museum.
The Journal Times was unable to locate any local surviving D-Day veterans, but the paper has interviewed some in the past. Here are highlights from The Journal Times’ coverage of D-Day and its anniversaries over the years:
June 6, 1944: “Stunned silence was the reaction of Racine residents this morning despite the fact that the invasion of Fortress Europe long has been expected. … Downtown Racine and all other business sections and residential districts were quiet in the early hours. Few persons were on the streets. … On the bus, on the street, in restaurants and other public places men and women spoke in low and even hushed voices as the significance of the biggest news story of the year struck them.” — Racine Journal-Times
May 29, 1994: “It’s funny, but I don’t know if I was ever scared. It was like going to the dentist — you get worried about it beforehand, but when you get in the dentist’s chair you sit back and let it happen. Once you get in the action, you become sort of a fatalist. If your number’s up, your number’s up.” — James Krucas, 97
“Most of the time, I can talk about it with no problem. But sometimes it just gets to me. People wouldn’t believe what happened over there.” — Sol Marcado, who died in 2002 at age 80
“What I remember most is all the buddies I lost that day. I really don’t think about that day too much, to be honest with you. Is it intentional or unintentional? I don’t know. All I know is that when I find myself thinking about it, I try to think about something else.” — Earl Epright, who died in 1995 at age 73
June 6, 2014: “We saw all the wounded and dead laying around, but they said, ‘Don’t stop for anything. If someone’s wounded, forget it, because you’re exposing yourself to fire and you might get shot too.’” — James Krucas
